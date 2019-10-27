Gilliland wins at Martinsville

Todd Gilliland won his first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Gilliland’s No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota passed Ross Chastain on Lap 191 and held the lead after a late final restart into overtime.

“It feels amazing. This place is really hard to win at. This Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra is not as pretty as we hoped it would be when we crossed the start-finish line, but man, it looks even better with water and Gatorade on it. Can’t thank JBL, Toyota, all the fans enough. Thank you guys for sitting around. I think that was a good finish. I don’t really know. Luckily we were out front. Just wish we could’ve been a little bit faster all weekend, but as a driver that’s what you always hope for and this thing was fast enough today.” Gilliland said.

Johnny Sauter finished third, Grant Enfinger fourth and Timmy Hill finished fifth.

The playoff contenders Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum were involved in wrecks and Matt Crafton had to change a battery and computer system on lap 81. Crafton finished 23rd, Ankrum was 25th, Austin Hill 26th and Moffitt was the lowest-finishing playoff contender in the 29th position.

“We had a good Tundra. We were just kind of hanging around there in 10th. We kept on getting shuffled back and getting moved out of the way. We had good speed. I know a lot of guys are having a lot of issues right now. I know Matt (Crafton) and I know (Austin) Hill. Those were really the two guys we were racing around the bubble and so was the 45 (Ross Chastain). We’ll see when we head to Phoenix.” Ankrum said.

The series heads to ISM Raceway for the Lucas Oil 150 on Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m. ET.

The four highest-ranked playoff drivers after ISM Raceway will battle for the NGOTS championship on Friday, Nov. 15, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Series standings after Martinsville:

1 Brett Moffitt (P) 3107
2 Stewart Friesen (P) 3097
3 Ross Chastain (P) 3082
4 Austin Hill (P) 3071
5 Matt Crafton (P) 3062
6 Tyler Ankrum # (P) 3056

Race Results for the 21st Annual NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 – Saturday, October 26, 2019
Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA – 0.526 – Mile Paved
Total Race Length – 201 Laps – 105.726 Miles

FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
1114Todd GillilandMobil 1 Toyota20100040Running
21245Ross Chastain (P)CarShield Chevrolet201104043Running
3613Johnny SauterTenda Heal Ford20158043Running
4998Grant EnfingerThorSport Racing/Curb Records Ford20192044Running
52256Timmy Hill(i)Southern Freight Services Chevrolet2010000Running
6752Stewart Friesen (P)Halmar International Chevrolet201810035Running
7108John Hunter Nemechek(i)Chevrolet2010000Running
81930Danny BohnBig Machine/Brantley Gilbert Toyota20109031Running
92444Jeb Burton(i)State Water Heaters/Alsco Chevrolet2010000Running
10189Codie RohrbaughGrant County Mulch Chevrolet20100027Running
11142Sheldon Creed #Chevy Cares Chevrolet20100026Running
12253Jordan AndersonFueled by Fans Chevrolet20100025Running
132733Dawson CramChevrolet20100024Running
141612Gus Dean #Mid-atlantic Wrecker Service Chevrolet20100023Running
152320Spencer BoydOroro Heated Apparel Chevrolet20100022Running
16899Ben RhodesHavoline/Dish Fish Ford20130029Running
17151Christian EckesSiriusXM Toyota20125035Running
18318Harrison Burton #Safelite AutoGlass Toyota20160024Running
192022Austin Wayne SelfGO TEXAN Chevrolet20100018Running
201515Tanner GrayValvoline/Durst Toyota20100017Running
212849Ray CiccarelliCMI Motorsports Chevrolet19900016Running
222654Natalie DeckerN29 Technologies LLC Toyota19900015Running
23488Matt Crafton (P)Black Label Bacon/Menards Ford19340021Running
24306Norm BenningH & H Transport Chevrolet16300013Accident
25517Tyler Ankrum # (P)Factory Canopies/Cometic Toyota13370016Accident
261716Austin Hill (P)Ibaraki Toyopet Toyota12703019Accident
273110Jennifer Jo CobbDriven2Honor.org Chevrolet12700010Axle
282121Sam MayerManpower Chevrolet12201019Accident
29224Brett Moffitt (P)CMR Construction & Roofing Chevrolet12217022Accident
30132Tyler DippelLobas! Productions Chevrolet12106012Accident
312934Josh ReaumeLevrack Toyota370006Brakes
32320Cody McMahanDriven2Honor.org Chevrolet00005Engine

