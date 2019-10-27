Gilliland wins at Martinsville

Todd Gilliland won his first career NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) race at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday. Gilliland’s No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota passed Ross Chastain on Lap 191 and held the lead after a late final restart into overtime.

“It feels amazing. This place is really hard to win at. This Mobil 1 Toyota Tundra is not as pretty as we hoped it would be when we crossed the start-finish line, but man, it looks even better with water and Gatorade on it. Can’t thank JBL, Toyota, all the fans enough. Thank you guys for sitting around. I think that was a good finish. I don’t really know. Luckily we were out front. Just wish we could’ve been a little bit faster all weekend, but as a driver that’s what you always hope for and this thing was fast enough today.” Gilliland said.

Johnny Sauter finished third, Grant Enfinger fourth and Timmy Hill finished fifth.

The playoff contenders Brett Moffitt, Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum were involved in wrecks and Matt Crafton had to change a battery and computer system on lap 81. Crafton finished 23rd, Ankrum was 25th, Austin Hill 26th and Moffitt was the lowest-finishing playoff contender in the 29th position.

“We had a good Tundra. We were just kind of hanging around there in 10th. We kept on getting shuffled back and getting moved out of the way. We had good speed. I know a lot of guys are having a lot of issues right now. I know Matt (Crafton) and I know (Austin) Hill. Those were really the two guys we were racing around the bubble and so was the 45 (Ross Chastain). We’ll see when we head to Phoenix.” Ankrum said.

The series heads to ISM Raceway for the Lucas Oil 150 on Nov. 8, 8:30 p.m. ET.

The four highest-ranked playoff drivers after ISM Raceway will battle for the NGOTS championship on Friday, Nov. 15, at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Series standings after Martinsville:

1 Brett Moffitt (P) 3107

2 Stewart Friesen (P) 3097

3 Ross Chastain (P) 3082

4 Austin Hill (P) 3071

5 Matt Crafton (P) 3062

6 Tyler Ankrum # (P) 3056

Race Results for the 21st Annual NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 – Saturday, October 26, 2019

Martinsville Speedway – Martinsville, VA – 0.526 – Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 201 Laps – 105.726 Miles