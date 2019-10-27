Martin Truex, Jr. dominates Martinsville to win third Playoff Race

Truex locks down run for the Championship and captures seventh win of the season at the First Data 500 at Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – It’s another victory for Martin Truex, Jr. who has won three of the seven 2019 Playoff races. Driving the No. 19 Toyota Camry, Truex conquered the half-mile Martinsville Speedway, leading a staggering 464 laps, to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series First Data 500 October 27. It is the former NASCAR Cup Series champion’s seventh win of the season, ninth career Playoff victory and his 26th career win.

Having never won a NASCAR Cup race at a half-mile track before this year, Truex now has three to his credit. Earlier this season, he finished eighth at Martinsville Speedway, 12th at Texas Motor Speedway and second at ISM Raceway. He entered the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8 ranked second and now has secured his place in the Final Four.

The No. 19 team finished sixth at Kansas Speedway last Sunday. After starting 11th, Truex raced his way into the top 10 early and finished fourth in stage one. He led 33 laps during stage two before ultimately ending up third.

Racing towards Homestead, drivers will continue their playoff push next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bass Pro Shops, which was founded in 1972 by avid outdoorsman and conservationist Johnny Morris, is a leading retailer of equipment for hunting, fishing, camping, boating and other outdoor pursuits. The outdoor retail leader has 102 stores throughout the United States and Canada, serving more than 120 million sportsmen a year. Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

About Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.”