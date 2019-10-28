Menard Finishes 21st At Martinsville

Paul Menard and the No. 21 Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center Ford Mustang were on their way to recovering from a poor starting position in Sunday’s First Data 500 at Martinsville Speedway when a freak mechanical issue dealt them a setback they were unable to overcome.

He wound up 21st at the finish.

Menard started 30th in his final Cup run at Martinsville, the home track for his Wood Brothers team, and managed to keep from getting lapped – a real feat for someone starting near the rear of the pack on the tight half-mile track – until the first caution flag at Lap 29.

But his hard-fought ground was immediately lost when his engine failed to restart after Menard routinely shut it off and coasted under the caution flag. The engine eventually refired but the delay led to a lost lap and a drop to 35th place.

Once the race restarted, the green flag flew for 97 straight laps. Menard held the free-pass position for much of that run but eventually saw other drivers ahead of him get lapped, and that led to Menard losing a second lap.

By taking the wave-around he was able to regain one of the lost laps, but by the time he did there were less than 40 laps left to run. Menard gained two positions in the closing laps to move to 21st in the finishing order.

Eddie Wood said the second lost lap was more than Menard and the team could overcome.

“We just couldn’t get two laps back,” he said. “We were in position to get back on the lead lap for a long time but it just didn’t work out.

“It was a typical hard day at Martinsville.”

Menard and the Wood Brothers maintained 19th place in the points standings with three races left to run including Sunday’s AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

###

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Paul Menard in the famous No. 21 racer.