NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings- Martinsville II



The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series was back on-track this past weekend for the continuation of the Round of 6. There was a lot of action in the 2019 Hall of Fame 200 as many of the Playoff drivers faced problems throughout the day. Some were involved in wrecks and others were facing must-win situations heading forward to Phoenix in two weeks. However, there were a few surprises in the finishing order and one driver scored his first career victory.



Here’s a look at this week’s Power Rankings

