NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Power Rankings- Martinsville II

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series was back on-track this past weekend for the continuation of the Round of 6. There was a lot of action in the 2019 Hall of Fame 200 as many of the Playoff drivers faced problems throughout the day. Some were involved in wrecks and others were facing must-win situations heading forward to Phoenix in two weeks. However, there were a few surprises in the finishing order and one driver scored his first career victory.
Here’s a look at this week’s Power Rankings
- Brett Moffitt – Moffitt had the truck to beat all day long, especially in the first stage. The Grimes, Iowa native was out front for 84 laps and remained consistent in the early portions. But troubles plagued the No. 24 team after having such a strong truck. On Lap 117 the GMS driver was caught up in an accident in Turn 4 leaving the truck with some left-side damage. Just a couple of laps later, his day was done when Moffitt was once again caught up in a wreck that collected many others. Despite calling it quits early, the No. 24 driver still leads the championship playoff points standings heading into the penultimate race at Phoenix. If Moffitt and company can avoid disaster, then they should have no worries making it to the Championship 4.
Previous Week Ranking – First
- Todd Gilliland – Gilliland finally earned that elusive first career victory that he’s been needing for so long. He only led 11 laps but they were the ones that counted as this victory might be the most important to Gilliland’s career. As noted in his post-race press conference, he has nothing set in stone yet for 2020. The Kyle Busch Motorsports driver did not gain any stage points after not finishing in the top-10 but that did not matter as Gilliland wheeled the No. 4 machine into victory lane and earned the historic Grandfather clock.
Previous Week Ranking – Fifth
- Ross Chastain – From wrecking out at Talladega to finishing third at Martinsville, Chastain had the truck to win and he was trying everything he could to get to victory lane. The Niece Motorsports driver roughed up a couple of fenders while he was out there and even found himself in contention to win at one point. Chastain had the second most laps led with 68 to Moffitt’s 84. Chastain finished 10th and fourth in Stage 1 and 2, respectively, before bringing home a second-place finish. Looking back, it’s what could have been for Chastain and his No. 45 Niece Chevy. If he had scored the victory, the team would have been going to their first Championship 4. However, it was still a solid finish for the team.
Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked
- Timmy Hill – A tip of the cap to Timmy Hill and his No. 56 Hill Motorsports team after earning their career-best finish of fifth so far in the team’s young history. They stayed out of trouble, avoided the major wrecks and brought home a clean top-five finish, the first in the stable’s history.
Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked
- Grant Enfinger – Enfinger was involved in a big wreck off Turn 2 on Lap 124. That still did not stop him and the No. 98 ThorSport as they fought to get a fourth-place finish. The Truck was beaten to pieces and was all used up. If you looked at it, you would think the truck went to a demolition derby or it was another night at Bowman Gray Stadium. With those efforts, Enfinger also placed ninth and second in both stages. It was a strong outing for the No. 98 ThorSport team at the paperclip.
Previous Week Ranking- Not Ranked
Fell Out
1. Riley Herbst – Did not compete in this week’s race.
Previous Week Ranking – Fourth
2. Austin Hill – Hill and the No. 16 team was also caught up in the big wreck off Turn 2 on Lap 124. With the damage too severe to be fixed, the team could not repair the truck which resulted in a 26th place finish.
Previous Week Ranking – Second
3. Stewart Friesen – Friesen had a separate incident of his own on Lap 150, accidentally getting wrecked off Turn 4. The team was able to rebound, however, to a sixth-place finish after starting seventh. The Candian managed one stage point, finishing 10th in Stage 2.
Previous Week Ranking- Third