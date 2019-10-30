David Ragan Heads to Texas with Mystik Lubricants

No. 38 Team Ready for Another Strong Run with the CITGO Family of Brands

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (October 30, 2019) – Once again this season, David Ragan will pilot the No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Mustang, this time for the Monster Energy NASCAR Series race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Mystik Lubricants, a member of the CITGO Petroleum Corporation family of brands, develops products for real-world conditions that are specially formulated to meet the unique demands of specialized machines. Mystik supplies greases and engine oils for automotive, heavy-duty, commercial, industrial, powersports and agricultural customers. The brand served as Ragan’s primary sponsor for the spring weekend at Kansas Speedway and has been featured as an associate sponsor throughout the season.

“I’m looking forward to having our partners at Mystik Lubricants back on the car this weekend in Texas,” said Ragan. “We had a fast car in the spring, and we’ve really been able to hone our mile-and-a-half notebook over the course of the season. I’m confident that we’ll be able to get a good result and show our partners a good time this weekend.”

The No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Mustang will take to the track at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, Nov. 1 for practice. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas will air Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN and PRN.

About Mystik Lubricants

Tracing its heritage back to 1922, Mystik Lubricants offers specialized performance lubricants that are developed in real-world conditions to meet the unique demand for consumer, commercial, agriculture, power sports, such as personal watercraft, snowmobile, outboard and ATVs, and industrial equipment. Mystik Lubricants products exceed industry standards and are available through local retailers, national marketers and online at www.mystiklubes.com or call 1-855-4-MYSTIK (469-7845) for more information.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.