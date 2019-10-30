PATRIOT MOBILE REVS UP VETS SUPPORT AT AAA TEXAS 500 NASCAR WEEKEND AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FORT WORTH, Texas, October 30, 2019 – Patriot Mobile has partnered with Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) to honor veterans and active-duty members of our military at the upcoming Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500, November 1- 3.

As part of the TMS partnership, Patriot Mobile will donate $10 a month directly to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation and Train Our Troops veterans’ organizations for all talk, text, and data plans activated at TMS that weekend. Veterans and active-duty military can take advantage of 25% off race event ticket prices when they use Promo Code: PATRIOTMOBILE to purchase race tickets.

Race fans are invited to visit with Patriot Mobile’s DFW-based team in the Fan Zone near Gate 6 to win prizes including: a $500 Texas Gun Experience, TMS Cold Pit Passes, TMS VIP Pit Passes, NRA branded cooler, one-year Patriot Mobile phone service, and more. No purchase is necessary. In addition to the sweepstakes, Patriot Mobile members and supporters, Lt. Col. Allen West, Dana Loesch, Jeremy Lock, Taya Kyle, Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Mark Davis, Beth Van Duyne, Chris Putnam, and David Eubanks will be available for photos and to meet and greet race fans.

“Patriot Mobile is proud to partner with Texas Motor Speedway to honor veterans and active-duty members of our military who have served or continue to serve our nation,” stated Patriot Mobile CEO Ron Montgomery. “‘Thank you’ isn’t enough for the men and women who have sacrificed. That is why we offer a 10 percent discount to veterans, active-duty and first-responders on our 4 G LTE nationwide cell phone service. Patriot Mobile sincerely believes that we must care for the service men and women who sacrifice to keep us safe and free.

“While we can never fully repay those who give so much to protect our way of life, we are offering these special discounts and making these donations as a token of our appreciation. We are honored to award our ‘Veteran of the Race,’ Rick Dalton, a veteran and Patriot Mobile subscriber. Patriot Mobile will continue to support veterans throughout the year and at each NASCAR and INDYCAR weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.”

The multi-faceted partnership also includes involvement with a number of Texas Motor Speedway programs, including: the Business Acceleration Club member, Friday Night Drags Military and First Responders Night partner, and presenting sponsor of the Texas Motor Speedway Military, Veteran, and First Responders Discount Ticket Program.

“America’s active-duty military and veterans, as well as its first responders, are the critical front line to our country’s safety so it’s a privilege to partner with an organization like Patriot Mobile that honors their service,” said Eddie Gossage, President of Texas Motor Speedway. “Getting race fans here for the AAA Texas 500 weekend directly involved is the first step of a broad program involving a number of different events and opportunities at Texas Motor Speedway. We’re also proud to welcome Patriot Mobile into the Texas First family.”

The Patriot Mobile relationship further strengthens Texas Motor Speedway’s Texas First partnership approach, including Official Partners like AAA Texas (Coppell), 7-Eleven (Irving), Sunoco (Dallas), U.S. Concrete (Euless), Vankor (Dallas), Wise Health System (Decatur) and Favor (Austin).

About Patriot Mobile

Patriot Mobile, a DFW-based company offering nationwide cellular phone service since 2013, is America’s only conservative cell phone company. With fast, super-reliable nationwide coverage available on Android and Apple devices, Patriot Mobile offers competitive prices and exceptional customer service. Patriotic employees proudly serve Conservative Americans from their Texas location. Patriot Mobile contributes a portion of profits to Conservative organizations that support the Constitution, religious freedom, First and Second Amendment rights, veterans, and the sanctity of marriage and life. For more information about Patriot Mobile, visit PatriotMobile.com or call 877-367-7524. You can also visit us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Parler and Instagram.