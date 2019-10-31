Justin Haley Looks for First Xfinity Win in the Lone Star State

Justin Haley Notes:

Second start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Best Start at Texas Motor Speedway: 11th (Spring 2019)

Best Finish at Texas Motor Speedway: 7th (Spring 2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Texas Motor Speedway Speedway: 2nd (Spring 2018)

Best Finish at Texas Motor Speedway: 7th (Spring 2019)

Quotes:

“We just had an off-week after a strong run at Kansas Speedway where we had a Top 10. Even though we were battling for the win late, the cards just didn’t really get put our way. We’re headed to Texas Motor Speedway – my favorite mile-and-a-half on the schedule. It’s newly repaved and it’s always super fast. I’m excited to get this No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet back on track and try to finish off the season with a ‘W’.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com .