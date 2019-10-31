Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Texas II

By
Official Release
-

Lone Star State Next Stop for Roush Fenway

Roush Fenway takes two former winners at Texas Motor Speedway to the Lone Star State this weekend when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) converges on the 1.5-mile oval for a Sunday afternoon 500-mile event. Newman, a 2003 Cup series winner at TMS, is coming off his 13th top-10 of 2019, while Stenhouse, a 2012 Xfinity series winner at TMS, searches for a strong run on Sunday.

Texas Motor Speedway
Sunday, Nov. 3 | 3 p.m. ET
NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
·         Ryan Newman, No. 6 Roush Performance Ford Mustang
·         Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

“Dream Season”

Roush Fenway won both the first MENCS (Jeff Burton) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (Mark Martin) races at Texas in 1997. Burton began the afternoon from the fifth position and led 60 laps en route to the inaugural victory.

Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem

Roush Fenway has earned nine MENCS victories at Texas, dating back to the inaugural event in 1997. Former drivers Burton, Martin, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards as well as Matt Kenseth have captured the checkered flag in the Lone Star State.

J.R.’s ‘08 Sweep

Edwards swept the 2008 MENCS races for Roush Fenway at Texas, leading a total of 335 laps in the two events.

9 A.M. in Dallas

Roush Fenway has started 142 MENCS races at Texas, recording a total of nine victories, 38 top-five finishes, 59 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 15.5 and has led 2,524 laps. Biffle earned Roush Fenway’s most recent victory at Texas in the April 2012 event.

North Dallas Forty

Roush Fenway has earned eight victories, 26 top-five finishes, 47 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13th at Texas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Roush Fenway won three of the first four races at the 1.5-mile oval.

Jack Roush; Texas Motor Speedway Hall of Fame Member

Based on the strength of Roush Fenway’s numerous accomplishments at Texas, team owner Jack Roush was inducted into the Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 293 races all-time at Texas Motor Speedway, recording 18 wins, 76 top-fives and 133 top-10s. RFR Fords have captured nine poles at the 1.5-mile track and led 3500+ laps while turning more than 107,000 miles.

Roush Fenway Texas Wins
1997       Burton        Cup
1997       Martin         NXS
1998       Martin         Cup
1999       Martin         NXS
2000       Martin         NXS
2000       Biffle           Truck
2002       Kenseth      Cup
2005-1    Biffle           Cup
2005-2    Edwards     Cup
2007-1    Kenseth      NXS
2008-1    Edwards     Cup
2008-2    Edwards     Cup
2010-2    Edwards     NXS
2011-1    Edwards     NXS
2011-2    Bayne         NXS
2011-1    Kenseth      Cup
2012-1    Biffle           Cup
2012-1    Stenhouse  NXS

By the Numbers at Texas Motor Speedway
Race      Win       T5           T10         Pole       Laps       Led        AvSt      AvFn     Miles
142         9              38           59           3              45145    2524       16.6        15.5        67717.5
101         8              26           47           5              19350    705         12.3        13.2        29025
50           1              12           27           1              7321       290         13.1        13.2        10981.5
293         18           76           133         9              71816    3519       14.5        14.3        107724

