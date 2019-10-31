Weekend Schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

This weekend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and the Xfinity Series head to the 1.5-mile oval at Texas Motor Speedway. The defending race winners are Kevin Harvick in the Cup Series and Cole Custer in the Xfinity Series. The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series is off but will return on Nov. 8 at ISM Raceway.

Only two races remain in the Playoffs Round of 8 to determine who will make it to the Championship 4 finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

See the current standings listed below for both series.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, November 1

2:05 – 2:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series First Practice (NBCSN)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. – Cup Series First Practice (NBCSN)

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Xfinity Series Final Practice (NBC Sports App)

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. – Cup Series Final Practice (NBC Sports App)

Saturday, November 2

5:35 p.m. – Xfinity Series Qualifying (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – CNBC

7:05 p.m. – Cup Series Qualifying impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – CNBC/ PRN

8:30 p.m. – Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 Xfinity Series race (Stages 45/90/200 Laps) – NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, November 3

3 p.m. – Cup Series AAA Texas 500 Cup Series race (Stages 85/170/334 Laps) – NBCSN/PRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Playoff standings prior to Texas Motor Speedway

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series:

1. Martin Truex Jr. – 4102 points

2. Denny Hamlin – 4082 points

3. Kyle Busch – 4075 points

4. Joey Logano – 4072 points

5. Kevin Harvick – 4058 points

6. Ryan Blaney – 4057 points

7. Kyle Larson – 4048 points

8. Chase Elliott – 4028 points

NASCAR Xfinity Series:

1. Christopher Bell – 3106 points

2. Cole Custer – 3095 points

3. Tyler Reddick – 3094 points

4. Justin Allgaier – 3059 points

5. Chase Briscoe – 3057 points

6.Michael Annett – 3047 points

7. Noah Gragson – 3042 points

8. Austin Cindric – 3029 points

