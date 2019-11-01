Ford Performance NASCAR: Texas 2 (Daniel Suarez Media Availability)

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Friday, November 1, 2019

AAA Texas 500 | MEDIA AVAILABILITY

DANIEL SUAREZ, No. 41 Walmart Family Mobile Ford Mustang

SOUNDS LIKE YOU HAVE QUITE A BIG FOLLOWING COMING TO THE TRACK THIS WEEKEND: “Yeah, it is a special weekend for myself and the team. We have a lot of exciting things going on, starting with another weekend of Daniel’s Amigos. We are bringing a lot of people that are latinos out to the race track. We have pretty incredible numbers. We have over 5,000 subscribers for this weekend alone which is pretty amazing since this is just the fourth race we have been doing this. I feel like we are moving the needle. Last time in Las Vegas we had almost 2,000 and that was pretty unbelievable. We have high expectations for the weekend. Hopefully we can have fun with Daniel’s Amigos and have some good results on Sunday.”

SO YOU THINK YOU WILL HAVE MORE THAN 5,000 PEOPLE HERE FROM THAT GROUP? “No, we have more than 5,000 subscribers for this weekend but most of the time we don’t have all of them coming. Like I said, last time in Las Vegas we had like 2,000 signed up and over 500 came to the race. If we have 25-percent this weekend then we will have over 1,000 people here. That is a big number. It is going to be a lot of fun. I am very happy to be a small part of this. It is something that just started as an idea and is now a reality. I am very happy to be a part of this. Of course, without help from the race tracks and NASCAR and Coca-Cola and a lot of people this wouldn’t be possible. I feel very fortunate to be able to bring new fans to the race track.”

WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE SPECIAL HELMET THIS WEEKEND? “This weekend is Dia de los Muertos in Mexico and is a very important holiday for every Mexican. We celebrate all those people, family members that have passed. It is a big holiday in Mexico. For years now I had an idea of doing a Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) helmet. It has skulls and flowers and is very colorful. A friend of mine did a really cool design and we decided to put it into reality onto the helmet and it turned out amazing. It is pretty cool to see the outcome of the helmet and a lot of people like it so far.”

ANY UPDATE ON YOUR CONTRACT STATUS FOR NEXT YEAR? “We are not in the perfect situation. I wish two months ago we were done with all this stuff. You never know. Fortunately or unfortunately, who knows, I have been in this situation for the last couple of years. Everything will be fine. We just have to work out a couple of things sponsor wise and hopefully everything will fall in place.”

HOW DOES THE TECHNICAL ALLIANCE DEAL WITH GO FAS RACING AFFECT YOU? I didn’t know anything about that.”

IT WAS JUST ANNOUNCED TODAY: “Well, I was busy with my Daniel’s Amigos. That is good. I didn’t even know they were talking about that. Good for them. I am happy for Corey LaJoie, he is a great driver and I am sure he is going to be able to do an even better job now.”