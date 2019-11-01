Schluter Systems – Texas Motor Speedway – Race Advance

Event: AAA Texas 500

Venue: Texas Motor Speedway (Fort Worth, TX)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 85, 170, 334 = 501 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, November 3 at 3:00 PM ET on NBCSN

On the heels of his seventh top-20 of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season, a career high for the 28-year-old, Corey LaJoie ventures to the Lone Star State on the hunt to extend that streak with the Schluter Systems Ford.

Prior to joining Go Fas Racing (GFR) this season, LaJoie had two top-20 finishes: an 11th-place finish at Daytona and a 16th-place result at Las Vegas.

The Charlotte, NC native will carry along the familiar Schluter Systems colors for the sixth and final time this weekend with just two races remaining after this weekend’s AAA Texas 500.

Schluter Systems offers an assortment of over 10,000 proven system solutions for the installation of tiles and natural stone. Their products include metal and PVC profiles to protect and improve the appearance of tile edges and transitions, uncoupling membranes to prevent cracks from appearing in tiled floors, waterproofing systems for showers and other wet areas, and a modular screed system to improve heat transfer in hydronic heating systems.

Last weekend LaJoie powered to his career-best finish at the 0.526-mile short of Martinsville Speedway, 18th, and looks to do the same this weekend in No Limits, Texas by improving his current best finish of 28th in four starts at the 1.44-mile track, which he set earlier this season in the No. 32.

The 334-lap event is set for Sunday, November 3 at 3 p.m. ET with coverage on NBCSN.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Texas Motor Speedway:

“I’m ready to get down to Texas for the last primary race of the year for our friends at Schluter. Hopefully we can continue the momentum of the last couple weeks and give that bright orange Mustang a good run Sunday. We’re down to the last couple of races here as the season comes to the end and we are in an important points battle for our group, so every point matters.”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Texas Motor Speedway:

Starts: 4

Best Finish: 28th (2019)

Average Start: 32.5

Average Finish: 34.8

In the Rearview Mirror: First Data 500

LaJoie and the No. 32 team collected their seventh top-20 of the season by finishing 18th at Martinsville Speedway while flying the catchy Keen Parts Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine scheme. He qualified 28th for the first race of the NASCAR Playoffs Round of 8, but was relegated to the rear of the field at the start for technical inspection issues.

Fortunately, LaJoie was in the free pass position when the first caution flew as he reported he needed more rear grip. After the restart LaJoie would be scored in the 29th position until navigating around David Ragan for the 28th spot. He concluded the 130-lap first stage in 28th and would journey to pit road under the stage break for tires, fuel and adjustments.

Thirty laps into Stage Two, the driver of the No. 32 Keen Parts Ford maintained his place in the top-28. A caution for the No. 13 of Ty Dillon allowed the Mystery Machine team to take the wave around to return to the lead lap in the 23rd position, on older tires. The No. 32 would be shuffled back a lap down with 30 laps to go in Stage Two but a yellow for Clint Bowyer once again permitted LaJoie to take the wave around ahead of a four lap bolt to the green-and-white-checkered flag for the second stage. He powered to the stage finish in the 23rd position.

Under the break, crew chief Randy Cox gave LaJoie four tires and fuel in preparation for the kick-off of Stage Three. He continued to rain the 23rd spot in the running order on lap 300 until going a lap down 13 laps later to race leader Martin Truex Jr. He pitted for a fresh four and fuel as the field came to a slow for a caution triggered by the No. 3 while gaining a position on pit road. Shortly after another yellow flew, this time for a multi-car collision on the front straightaway, the GFR Ford arrived back to the attention of Cox’s crew for a change of tires and more fuel, in the 20th position. LaJoie assessed his Mustang as “A little too free” with 104 laps to go as he had powered up to the top-20, breaking into the 17th position. Over the final stretch, the third generation racer would again take the wave around and restart 13th with 24 circuits to go. The No. 32 Ford crossed the finish line in 18th, capping off an amazing weekend with the Keen Parts Mystery Machine livery.

————————————————————–

About Our Team

About Schluter Systems:

Schluter®-Systems products are specifically designed for the tile industry to ensure that installations maintain integrity and durability. Their product line includes over 4,000 items, including tile trims, uncoupling membranes, waterproof building panels, electric floor warming systems, and shower systems. Schluter®-Systems is renowned for its state-of-the-art technology with attention to detail for highly functional and visually appealing results. For more information on Schluter Systems, North America, please visit https://www.schluter.com.

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com .

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.