GMS Racing NXS Texas Recap

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 ROMCO Equipment Co., Chevrolet Camaro

START: 11th

FINISH: 5th

POINTS: 9th

Notes & Quotes:—

– Nemechek started the race from the 11th-position and battled his way into the top-five to finish Stage One in the fourth-position. During the Stage One caution, Nemechek came to pit road for four tires, fuel and adjustments to help tighten his ROMCO Equipment Chevrolet after reporting back to the team that he was loose. Nemechek restarted from the seventh-position. After dropping back to the ninth-position, a caution occurred on lap 80 and the GMS Racing team elected not to pit, lining Nemechek up to restart from the fifth-position. Nemechek ended Stage Two in the fourth-position. Nemechek came to pit road under the Stage Two caution for four tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment placing him to restart in the 13th-position for the Final Stage. With five laps to go, Nemechek battled into the fifth-position and remained there until the end of the race.

– With the fifth-place finish at Texas, Nemechek scored the teams fifth top-five of the 2019 season. Nemechek was also the highest finishing rookie after his fifth-place result.

“We had a really strong No. 23 ROMCO Equipment Chevrolet all weekend. We made gains during practice, qualified decent and had a solid top-five finish. The GMS Racing team worked on the balance all race and got it where it needed to be. Our goal is to finish this season out with solid finishes and this weekend was a good start. Looking forward to the last two with this team.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net//.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.