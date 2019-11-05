Gander Trucks Advance: ISM Raceway

Track: ISM Raceway, 1.022 mile paved-oval

Race: 22 of 23

Event: Lucas Oil 150 (150 laps, 150 miles)

Entries:

No. 5 Dylan Lupton

No. 7 Tanner Gray

No. 15 Anthony Alfredo

No. 17 Tyler Ankrum

No. 54 Natalie Decker

Schedule:

Friday, November 8

10:05 a.m…………Practice

11:35 a.m…………Final Practice

5:05 p.m…………Qualifying (FS1)

6:30 p.m…………Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Dylan Lupton, No. 5 Shreddy Toyota Tundra

Dylan Lupton will return to DGR-Crosley’s No. 5 Toyota Tundra this weekend as the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series heads west to ISM Raceway in Phoenix (Az.) Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Lupton’s fifth race of the season for DGR-Crosley.

Lupton will make his second career start at ISM Raceway this weekend in the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series. In his previous attempt, Lupton finished in the 19th position back in 2016. The 25-year-old is no stranger to the 1.0-mile dogleg oval with three previous starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In his four races with DGR-Crosley this season, Lupton has accumulated one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

Lupton announced earlier this week that lifestyle clothing brand Shreddy will be the primary sponsor on board the No. 5 Toyota Tundra for both ISM Raceway in Phoenix and the season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Lupton will have his regular team this weekend at ISM Raceway with his crew chief Blake Bainbridge leading the charge and Chris Monez guiding him from the spotter stand.

The 150 lap Lucas Oil 150 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 8:30 p.m., ET on Friday, Nov. 8th.

Lupton on Phoenix: “I’m excited to get back behind the wheel this weekend at ISM Raceway. Even though I haven’t raced on the new layout, I’ve had a lot of solid runs at Phoenix in the past and hope to build on that with my DGR-Crosley team on Friday night. We have some momentum with our DGR-Crosley team coming off a top-10 finish at Las Vegas and we’re debuting our partnership with Shreddy Lyfe Clothing – so hopefully we can continue to keep going in the right direction and hopefully contend for a win on Friday night.”

Tanner Gray, No. 7 Honda Generators Toyota Tundra

Tanner Gray will make his second NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start this weekend as the series heads to ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz. Gray will welcome a new number to DGR-Crosley as he runs the No. 7 as the team’s fifth entry in the 150 lap race. Friday’s event will mark the first time that the team has entered five Tundras into competition since its inception in 2018.

Gray, a 20-year-old DGR-Crosley development driver, made his Truck Series debut last month at Martinsville Speedway. Despite his finishing result, after being wrecked on the last lap, Gray had a solid top-10 day going.

As with most tracks that Gray has visited this year while competing full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, he will be making his first start on the one-mile track in Phoenix.

Gray will be sporting a new number on his Honda Generators Tundra at ISM Raceway and Homestead-Miami Speedway, but will have the same team that he’s worked with all season behind him. His Crew Chief, Seth Smith, entered this race with rookie driver Tyler Ankrum last season, where the pair went on to finish sixth.

The Lucas Oil 150 will be broadcast on FS1 on Friday, Nov. 8, with live coverage beginning at 8:30 p.m., ET.

Gray on Phoenix: “I’m really looking forward to racing at Phoenix this weekend. I was disappointed with our finish in Martinsville after having a strong run all day, but we are ready to move on and shoot for the finishes that we deserve. I definitely feel more confident behind the wheel now that I got my first race out of the way. You come into the series for the first time and everything is different. I know it’s going to be a tough race with it being a cutoff race for the Championship, but we are going to do our best to have a clean race and challenge those guys all day. Seth and my DGR-Crosley team brought Tyler [Ankrum] a really fast truck here last year, and they fared really well in that race — our goal is to do the same.”

Anthony Alfredo, No. 15 Steelsmith/JDRF Toyota Tundra

Anthony Alfredo will return to the seat of his No. 15 Steelssmith Toyota Tundra as the series will make their next to last stop of the 2019 season out west at ISM Raceway in Phoenix. Alfredo last competed at Talladega Superspeedway and finished in the 15th position in the Sugarlands Shine 250.

Friday night’s Lucas Oil 150 will mark Alfredo’s first career start at the 1.022-mile Dogleg oval in Phoenix. Not only will ISM Raceway be a first time visit for Alfredo, but it will be his first appearance at a track under 1.25-miles in his young Truck Series career. In eleven career Gander Outdoors Truck starts this season, Alfredo has accumulated two top-ten finishes.

The No. 15 Toyota team will come into ISM Raceway this weekend led by crew chief Chris Lawson calling the shots from the pit box.

The 150 lap Lucas Oil 150 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 8:30 p.m., ET on Friday, Nov. 8th.

Alfredo on Phoenix: “I’m very excited to make my first trip to ISM Raceway with my DGR-Crosley crew. I’m also proud to have Steelsmith back on board for this race and want to give them and all of my other partners a great finish. We’ve grown a lot this year as a team and I am confident that we can apply that, especially with what I’ve learned in the TRD simulator. I hope to bring home our first win.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 17 LiUNA Toyota Tundra

Tyler Ankrum and the No. 17 team will be back in action on Friday as the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series travels to ISM Raceway in Phoenix, Ariz. to set the Championship Four Playoff field. Ankrum currently sits sixth in Driver Point Standings, 15 points behind the cutoff line.

While Ankrum looks to secure a win to advance in the Playoffs, he also wants to get those supporting him to Victory Lane this weekend in Phoenix. The No. 17 will have a different look this weekend as the San Bernardino, Calif. native welcomes LiUNA to his bright orange Tundra. Along with a new partner, you will also notice a list of family and friends who have come together to support Ankrum in his Championship pursuit. Among those include: George Theios, Ken and Jennifer Van Uffelen, Fortun Foods, Jeff Jenkins, Tony and Katie Ankrum, Dave and Anne Doty, Rodney and Monica Sauser, Bonadiman Family and Modern Image Pro Audio.

Ankrum has one previous start at ISM Raceway, which occurred with DGR-Crosley during the 2018 season in his second Truck Series start. The one-mile dogleg oval seems to be a track that fits Ankrum’s style. The young driver adapted quickly in his Phoenix debut, qualifying 15th before going on to earn a sixth-place finish. So far this season in 16 starts with DGR-Crosley, Ankrum has one win, three top-five and eight top-10 finishes. He has also locked up Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors as he still contends for a Truck Series Championship.

The Lucas Oil 150 will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, Nov. 8, beginning at 8:30 p.m., ET.

Ankrum on Phoenix: “It’s unfortunate what happened at Martinsville, but the good thing is that we weren’t the only playoff team who faced adversity in that race. I’m excited to head to Phoenix. In my second start, last year in the Trucks Series, I had a sixth-place finish. It’s honestly been my favorite track that I’ve raced on. Between what we’ve been doing in the Toyota Simulator and on the pulldown rigs at DGR-Crosley, I think we will have a really fast truck. With us 15 points outside the cutoff line, we are going to have to points race to make it to Homestead. We’ve been putting together solid races all year, and I think we will be alright. I have a lot of faith in myself and my team — I really believe that we will be competing for a Championship at Homestead.”

Natalie Decker, No. 54 N29 Technologies Toyota Tundra

Natalie Decker will make her first career ISM Raceway (Phoenix, Ariz.) start this weekend in her No. 54 N29 Technologies Toyota Tundra. The Lucas Oil 150 will mark Decker’s 18th NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series start with DGR-Crosley this season.

In four career starts at speedways one-mile or less, Decker has an average starting position of 22nd and an average finish of 20th. Although ISM Raceway will be Decker’s first trip out in the desert, the Eagle River, Wisc. native is excited to take on the challenge of learning a new track.

The No. 54 team will be led by veteran crew chief Frank Kerr atop the pit box and Coleman Pressley from the spotter stand. The 150 lap Lucas Oil 150 will be broadcast live on FS1 beginning at 8:30 p.m., ET on Friday, Nov. 8.

Decker on Phoenix: “I’m really excited to compete at ISM Raceway and learn a new race track. It’s going to be a lot of fun checking out the new facility and interacting with all the great fans in Phoenix. My DGR-Crosley guys have been bringing some fast Toyota Tundras to the race track, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish this weekend.”