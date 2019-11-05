GMS Racing NGOTS Phoenix Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 10

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 21, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 10, Laps led: 164, Stage wins: 3

Notes:

– GMS Racing announced that Sheldon Creed would return to the team to compete full time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2020.

– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 310 this week in Phoenix. Creed has two top-10 finishes with this chassis in 2019.

– Creed enters this weekend’s race in Phoenix with four top-five finishes and six top-10 finishes in the last seven races.

– Creed ranks fifth in laps led in the 2019 season among series regulars with 164 laps. This is the most of any non-playoff driver.

Quote:

“I feel pretty good going into this weekend at Phoenix. I got my first top-10 finish in the Gander Trucks Series there last year. Our team has been getting better every week, and putting together some solid finishes. We’re bringing the truck we had a few weeks ago in Martinsville and I feel like we ran better than our finish shows. Just really looking forward to getting out there and getting after it. Hopefully we can end this season with a win or two to build momentum for next season with GMS Racing.”

Sam Mayer, No. 21 Manpower U.S. Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix Stats

– Mayer has no prior starts in Phoenix.

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 2, Laps led: 33, Stage wins: 1

Notes:

– Mayer will pull double duty this weekend in Phoenix, competing in Friday night’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race as well as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race on Saturday night.

– This will be Mayer’s third Gander Trucks Series race. Mayer led 33 laps and captured the Stage Two win in his second career Gander Trucks start at Martinsville two weeks ago. He made his debut at Bristol in August where he ran in the top 10 much of the race until an accident with seven laps to go took him out of contention.

– Mayer will race chassis No. 309 in Phoenix. This is the same chassis Mayer competed with at Bristol in August. The No. 21 team borrowed this Silverado from Brett Moffitt’s fleet. Thisis the same truck Moffitt won with in Iowa in June.

– GMS Racing announced that Mayer would return to the team to compete in an expanded Gander Trucks schedule in 2020 while competing for ARCA Racing Series Showdown Championship and looks to defend his ARCA East Championship.

– Mardy Lindley will again be Mayer’s crew chief for the truck race. The duo recently claimed the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship.

– Manpower U.S. will sponsor Mayer in his three NGOTS starts this season. ManpowerGroup(R), the parent company of Manpower and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., is the leading global workforce solutions company which helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing talent that enables them to succeed.

Quote:

“I’m really excited to get to run ISM in the Truck. I’ve never been to the track, but it always looks like a blast on tv. We had a lot of speed at Martinsville, and I think me and Mardy (Lindley, crew chief) are going to carry that over going to ISM this weekend. Hopefully we can get the Manpower Chevy to victory lane!”

Brett Moffitt, No. 24 Plan B Sales Chevrolet Silverado

Phoenix NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 5, Best finish: 1, Laps led: 19, Wins: 1

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 21, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 12, Top 10s: 15, Laps Led: 449, Poles: 3, Stage wins: 5, Wins: 4

Notes:

– Plan B Sales rejoins Brett Moffitt in Phoenix with a patriotic paint scheme to honor America’s veterans. This weekend will be the culmination of an ongoing project with Plan B Sales where fans can be a part of the action with their name featured on the No. 24 Silverado. In addition, fans had to the opportunity to place a veterans name on the truck in a designated area, with 100 percent of the proceeds from veteran names going directly to the Wounded Warrior Project.

– Moffitt will carry two special veteran’s names above the door this weekend in Phoenix. Barry Powell, brother of Plan B Sales owner Brent Powell, is featured above the driver’s side door. PFC Tate William Spier is featured above the passenger side door. PFC Spier was tragically killed in a car accident at the U.S. Marine Corp. Headquarters in Quantico, VA on August 16, 2019. With the help of Allegiant Airlines through the Allegiant Honors program, Moffitt will be hosting PFC Spier’s brothers this weekend in Phoenix.

– Moffitt enters Phoenix leading the playoff standings. He is 45 points above the cut line and 10 points ahead of second place entering the final elimination race.

– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 313 this week in Martinsville. Moffitt has led 80 laps with this Silverado, and earned a top-five finish in two of the three events he has competed with this chassis this season.

– GMS Racing announced that Brett Moffitt would return to the team to compete full time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series in 2020.

Quote:

“Our last race didn’t end how we wanted it to, but we still have relatively comfortable lead going into Phoenix this weekend. Stage points are going to be important so hopefully we’ll be able to qualify up front and stay up front to get the win and be locked in for Homestead. I was lucky enough to get the win here last year and Jerry (Baxter, crew chief) and my team always bring fast trucks to the track each week so I know we have a shot.

“I’m honored to be able to recognize so many veterans this weekend with our partnership with Plan B Sales and to support the Wounded Warrior Project with the proceeds from this campaign. Thanks to Allegiant we are hosting the brothers of PFC Spier, a fallen veteran, this weekend and it’s really special to be able to do something for them after their family has sacrificed so much. It’s just a very special weekend for us and it would be great to end it in victory lane on Friday night.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.