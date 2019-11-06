David Ragan Gears up for Phoenix with Mannington Commercial

Leader in Flooring Industry Returns to Front Row Motorsports and No. 38 Team

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (November 5, 2019) – For the second time in 2019, David Ragan’s No. 38 Ford Mustang will carry the Mannington Commercial colors during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend at ISM Raceway.

Mannington Commercial, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of fine flooring, offers more than 100 years of expertise in the design, engineering and logistics of flooring. Earlier this year, the manufacturer provided LVT and carpet products for the newly constructed Lakeway Christian Academy in Morristown, Tennessee, built by Front Row Motorsports owner Bob Jenkins. Although it’s now one of the world’s largest fine flooring manufacturers, Mannington remains dedicated to making floors right here in the USA with a commitment to quality, customer satisfaction and the environment.

“I’m really excited to have Mannington Commercial back on board the No. 38,” said David Ragan. “They’ve been instrumental in our team/Bob Jenkins’ efforts to give back to the community, and we had a lot of fun with them on the car in Indy. We’ve had some really great speed as an organization lately, and I’m looking forward to carrying that momentum to Phoenix for another solid run.”

The No. 38 Mannington Ford Mustang will take to the track at ISM Raceway on Friday, November 8 for practice. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at ISM Raceway will air Sunday, November 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

For more information about Mannington, visit ManningtonCommercial.com and follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/ManningtonCommercialUSA, Twitter at @ManningtonUSA and Instagram at @mannington.commercial.

About Mannington Commercial

Mannington Commercial crafts flooring with purpose. The company offers a full range of products designed to inspire creativity and deliver advanced performance in all types of commercial spaces. Across modular carpet, broadloom, LVT, resilient sheet and rubber, customers receive coordinated solutions to meet their specific goals. The fourth-generation, family-owned company is guided by this dedication to its customers and to making a positive impact on the environment and local communities.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.