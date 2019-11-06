FedEx Racing Express Facts – Phoenix

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Ground Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: ISM Raceway 500

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 10/ 2:30 p.m. ET

Race Distance: 312 laps/312 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Track Length: 1 mile

Banking: 9-11 degrees

2018 Winner: Kyle Busch

Express Notes:

Texas Recap: Denny Hamlin finished 28th in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, after a Turn 4 spin took the FedEx team out of contention in the race won by Kevin Harvick. Hamlin started the day from the third position and raced in the top 10 for most of Stage 1. While running eighth as the laps wore down in the stage, Hamlin lost the handle on the #11 FedEx Toyota exiting Turn 4 and spun through the grass, causing significant damage to the right front. The FedEx team made numerous pit stops to try and fix the damage, but the aerodynamics were ruined and the handling suffered as a result. A lack of cautions throughout the remainder of the race worked against the FedEx team and Hamlin dropped six laps down to the leaders by the time the race came to a conclusion after 334 laps.

Phoenix Preview: With only two races remaining in the 2018 season, the Series returns to Phoenix at the one-mile ISM Raceway. In 28 starts at Phoenix, Denny has secured 12 top-five and 16 top-10 finishes, including a single victory in 2012. Denny will be looking to bounce back and secure a spot in the Championship 4 after a disappointing race at Texas.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: ISM Raceway (Phoenix)

Races: 28

Wins: 1

Poles: 2

Top-5: 12

Top-10: 16

Laps Led: 678

Avg. Start: 10.8

Avg. Finish: 11.3

Hamlin Conversation – Phoenix:

You’re coming off a tough race in Texas. What can we expect in the desert this weekend?

“Yeah, just got up in the slippery stuff before it was really broke in, lost control, that’s all there is to it. Proud of the whole FedEx team for putting their best effort forward so we could be there at the end. Did the best we could in Texas and we’re moving forward and focused on Phoenix and hope to lock down a win.”

FedEx Ground Along for the Ride at Phoenix: The #11 car features the letters “PLNS” on its B-post to recognize the FedEx Ground Plains district for having the best compliance metrics for the last 12 months.