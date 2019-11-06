RCR Event Preview – ISM Raceway

Richard Childress Racing’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series History at ISM Raceway … Team owner Richard Childress has six victories at ISM Raceway, ranking him third on the all-time car owner victories list at the Avondale, Ariz. facility. This includes wins with Ryan Newman in March 2017, along with Kevin Harvick in Nov. 2013, Nov. 2012 and March and Nov. 2006. Prior to that, Dale Earnhardt won the Checker 500 on Nov. 4, 1990. In 121 starts at ISM Raceway, the Welcome, North Carolina based organization boasts 19 top-five and 43 top-10 finishes.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,990 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 52 pole awards, 108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,075 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.8 and an average finishing position of 16.3. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

Interactive RCR … For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR’s corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup, and driver Twitter pages @austindillon3, @TylerReddick and @DanielHemric. Information about the 15-time championship winning organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardChildressRacing and at www.RCRracing.com along with official driver pages – http://www.facebook.com/austindillon3 and www.facebook.com/DanielHemric.

Catch the Action … The Bluegreen Vacations 500 at ISM Raceway will be televised live Sunday, November 10 beginning at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s American Ethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at ISM Raceway … Dillon has 11 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at ISM Raceway to his credit, earning two top-10 finishes. He earned his best finish of eighth at the track in November 2018.

15 Million Miles with American Ethanol … American Ethanol is set to surpass a huge milestone this weekend at ISM Raceway. NASCAR adopted Sunoco Green made with 15 percent homegrown American Ethanol in 2011, and this weekend, NASCAR will surpass 15 million miles driven on E15. This new milestone is a testament to the fuel’s flawless performance under the toughest circumstances imaginable. And the benefits of E15 also extend far beyond the intensity of the racetrack as well. Consumers have logged more than 11 billion miles on E15 to fuel everything from daily commutes to weekend road trips. E15 continues to be the smart fuel choice for drivers who care about their engines, reducing emissions, and saving money at the fuel pump. You can find your nearest E15 station by searching for Unleaded 88 on the GasBuddy app or visiting GasBuddy.com.

Meet Dillon … Dillon is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session on the Team Chevy Stage in the ISM Raceway midway area on Saturday, November 9 at 10:55 a.m. local time. He is also scheduled to make an appearance on behalf of Coca-Cola at the O’Reilly Auto Parts midway display on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. local time.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

There is a huge gap between the spring race and fall race at ISM Raceway. Is there anything you can take from the spring and apply it to the fall?

“Yes, the temperatures aren’t that much different. They can be, but the temperature is not that much different in the track and that is what matters. You are putting the same rubber, as long as the tire doesn’t change it’s the same. I really like racing at ISM Raceway. A lot of the recent changes they’ve made to the track have made everything more interesting. As a driver, you just have more options now in terms of being able to move around a little bit more and make moves with the throttle pedal to be more aggressive.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Cat Large Dozers Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at ISM Raceway … Hemric will be making his second NASCAR Cup Series start at ISM Raceway during this weekend’s 312-lap event, having started 11th and finished 18th there in the spring. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native also has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the one-mile speedway, earning an average start of 14.5 and an average finish of 5.0, including a second-place finish in November 2018.

Rookie of the Year Battle Heating Up … With two races left in the 2019 season, Hemric is currently leading the Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle with a five-point advantage over Ryan Preece. Hemric was also the Rookie of the Race during last Sunday’s event at Texas Motor Speedway.

Meet the Driver … Hemric is scheduled to make an appearance at the RCR merchandise hauler in the ISM Raceway fan zone for an autograph session on Saturday, Nov. 9, starting at 10:15 a.m. local time.

About Cat® Large Dozers … Like RCR’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Cat Large Dozers are made to go the distance. For decades, Cat Large Dozers have revolutionized the mining and construction fields with industry firsts such as the elevated sprocket design, which is uniquely highlighted on both sides of the Cat car. Additionally, the hood of the car features the iconic Cat logo. Today, Cat Large Dozers continue to set the pace for productivity, safety, technology, and lower owning and operating costs. Maybe that’s why there are more large Cat Large Dozers at work worldwide than all other brands combined.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

How different is racing at ISM Raceway with the reconfiguration and the start-finish line being in the middle of the dogleg?

“It is kind of an on-going debate inside the haulers about the racetrack, because what I am referring to as Turns 1 and 2, others are calling Turns 3 and 4. In all seriousness, you have to be on the same page with your crew chief and spotter throughout the weekend because it is still so new and different. Whenever you take off on the restarts, get up through the gears and go down into the new Turn 1, it’s so different than restarts used to be at ISM Raceway. Everyone used to talk about how you had to get off the old Turn 2 to make a good lap. Well, now your coming-to-green lap is off the old Turn 2, which is the new Turn 4, and you have to go through that twice to make a complete lap and that changes lap times. There is a lot of time to be made up on that end of the racetrack now. I can’t believe how different the visuals of the track from inside the race car are now that the track has been reconfigured. I remember my first laps on the track after the change and when you come off what is now Turn 2 and you feel like you’re at a totally different racetrack, with the motorhomes on the backstretch and the grandstands wrapping around Turns 3 and 4, the restart box, the start-finish line, all of it. It feels like a completely new racetrack and I feel like we’ve seen it race like one each time we’ve been back since.”