Finding the Right Wax for Your Black Car

No matter the model, nothing says class better than a car with a sparkling, black finish. It may have been brought straight from the dealership or a trusty ride that’s been around for a decade and would still leave a lasting impression either way.

While some believe that black would be the safest choice of color with cars, an unmaintained exterior may not be as easily compensated by this dark shade and may even make flaws more noticeable when not taken care of. This may not be common knowledge for most, but all black car owners would attest to the love-hate relationship that comes with maintaining this color.

With this becoming a commonly shared problem comes black wax to the rescue. This product has been around for quite a long time, evolving into a wide variety of formulas throughout the years. While wax used to be reapplied every week or so as a temporary fix for tiny flaws here and there, modern waxes can now offer coverage that lasts up to 6 months, even with often washed vehicles.

In stores, three types of waxes may be spotted: paste wax, liquid wax and spray wax, all of which differ in application and formula, and are mostly preferential in terms of their effectiveness. Black car owners from a wide array of car models have tried a handful of car waxes, and we have chosen some of the best wax for black cars recommended that are worth giving a shot:

1. MEGUIAR’S G18211 11 Ounce Ultimate Paste Wax

A product that had made Meguiar’s a favorite among car owners is their paste wax for its easy application and incomparable Thin Film technology. It is made up of a synthetic polymer wax where a little goes a long way. Once applied, it creates a shiny, wet-look finish and effective paint protection. Unlike other waxes, this formula doesn’t react negatively towards direct sunlight and ultimately ticks off every box on a black car owner’s list.

2. Collinite 845

A current crowd favorite would be the Collinite 845 for its top-tier quality at an incredibly affordable price. It is in liquid form, and best used with warm water as to not have the formula thicken too much. It also contains synthetic waxes that give reliable protection and impressive shine. It effectively hides scratches and faded colors on the exterior and blends in perfectly, making the finish look brand new. To top it all off, it lasts a considerable amount of time and doesn’t require constant touch-ups even when in contact with elements such as rain, snow, dust, and bugs.

3. The Turtle Wax “Black Box” Kit

This next product comes with a set of materials great for starters to be able to achieve that desired shine. With 2 bottles of Spray Detailers, a bottle of Pre-Wax Cleaner and Conditioner and a bottle of Deep Black Carnauba Wax, this product claims to remove the usual light scratches and swirl marks that easily accumulates on black exteriors. While it is greatly affordable and easy enough to apply for beginners, this may require more touch-ups than the first two, especially for more persistent flaws.

4. Chemical Guys GAP_619_16 Black Light Hybrid Radiant Finish Color Enhancer

When looking for an all-around product, one of the more recent products is Chemical Guys’ hybrid product that serves as a gloss enhancer, glaze, and sealant. It caters to a number of concerns for black cars and can be a light polish for removing stains and scratches, refreshes faded paint, fills in swirls, and even gets rid of some oxidation. What makes it even more notable is how easy it is to use and how fast the results can be seen.

If you would like to read more about car accessories review visit automobileremedy.com for more information.