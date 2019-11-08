Six drivers fight for the final two spots at ISM Raceway

Heading into ISM Raceway this Sunday, six drivers will race for the final two spots to advance to Miami and battle for the Monster Energy Cup Series championship.

Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick have already advanced and the rest of the field could be similar to last years championship race. Harvick, Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and Joey Logano were in the final race and this year Busch is third and Logano sits fourth in the series point standings.

Both are in a great position to advance. So if you are doing any online betting, they would be ones to watch. If either Busch or Logano wins, it’s a good change that the other will be in under points.

Denny Hamlin is behind Logano by 20 points and could be a good one to look at on the betting apps.

“Proud of the whole FedEx team for putting their best effort forward so we could be there at the end. Did the best we could in Texas and we’re moving forward and focused on Phoenix and hope to lock down a win.” Hamlin said.

Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson are tied at 23 points behind Logano and all need some misfortune from Busch or Logano to get in.

“Phoenix has been a pretty good place for us. We’ve had some strong runs there and competed for wins, and I think we’ll have another competitive Camaro there this weekend. Our team has never made it this close to a shot at the final four, and even though we’re not in great place in the points, we’re excited about our chances this weekend.” Larson said.

Chase Elliot will need a win to get in. He is 78 points behind and cannot get in except to win. Only one driver, Harvick has advanced as needing to win since the new playoff debuted in 2014.

“….we’ll just go onto Phoenix and try to get a win out there. I look forward to getting out there.” Elliott said.

Monster Energy Cup Series Championship points heading into ISM Raceway

4133 – Martin Truex Jr. (advanced with win)

4113 – Kevin Harvick (advanced with win)

4113 – Kyle Busch

4111 – Joey Logano

4091 – Denny Hamlin

4088 – Ryan Blaney

4088 – Kyle Larson

4033 – Chase Elliott

The AAA Texas 500 at ISM Raceway will take place Sunday, Nov. 3. Live coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET. on NBCSN. The race also can be live-streamed on the NBC Sports App.