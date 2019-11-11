FedEx Racing Express Facts – Homestead

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Ford EcoBoost 400

Date/Time: Sunday, Nov. 17/ 3:00 p.m. ET

Race Distance: 267 laps/400.5 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Banking: 18-20 degrees

2018 Winner: Joey Logano

Express Notes:

Phoenix Recap: Denny Hamlin dominated Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway to clinch a berth in next weekend’s championship finale in the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Hamlin survived a late-race restart with three laps to go to capture his sixth victory of the season, crossing the finish line 0.377-seconds ahead of teammate Kyle Busch. Hamlin and Busch will race Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick for the championship next Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Hamlin started third and worked his way to the lead at the end of Stage 1 to take the segment win. He was battling Busch and Joey Logano in points for the final Playoff transfer spots, and with both competitors earning stage points, Hamlin knew he had to win to advance. He finished second in Stage 2 and then lined up in that position alongside Logano for the final segment. Hamlin passed Logano on Lap 177 and opened up more than a 10-second lead on the field during a long green flag run. A late-race caution set up the final dash to the finish line. Hamlin now has six wins and 19 top-five finishes in 35 races this season.

Homestead Preview: The Series heads south for the final race of the 2019 season at Homestead-Miami Speedway where Denny Hamlin will be among the Championship 4 drivers competing for the Cup series trophy. Hamlin is a two-time winner at Homestead and is hoping to cap off an impressive season with his first-ever championship. In his last visit to Homestead, Hamlin qualified on the pole and went on to finish 12th.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Races: 14

Wins: 2

Poles: 3

Top-5: 4

Top-10: 9

Laps Led: 254

Avg. Start: 19.9

Avg. Finish: 10.6

Hamlin Conversation – Homestead:

You’re coming off an impressive win at Phoenix and now getting ready for the championship race at Homestead. What can we expect from you and your team in Miami this weekend?

“The FedEx team brought me such a fast car in Phoenix. We know what we are capable of, and we showed that at ISM Raceway. Chris (Gabehart, crew chief) had these guys ready to go, and I just had to do my job. I’m excited for the opportunity in Miami to bring home a championship for our team and for FedEx.”

How do you plan to prepare for the final race of the season at Homestead?

“I know that this team will be ready for Sunday at Homestead. We have had a lot of success there in the past, and I know our FedEx team is up for another challenge. We just need to stay focused and continue to work like we’ve done all season long and good things will happen.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Homestead: As the NASCAR season comes to a close and the championship title is determined, FedEx Express is recognizing the hard work and dedication of its everyday champions in the South Florida market by having the letters “SFL” on the B-post of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota at Homestead-Miami Speedway. FedEx Express thanks them for riding along with them during the 2019 season.