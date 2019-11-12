HFR NGOTS Homestead-Miami Preview

Stewart Friesen, No. 52 Halmar International Chevrolet Silverado

Homestead-Miami NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 3, Best start: 2, Best finish: 4

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 22, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 12, Top 10s: 16, Laps Led: 256, Poles : 1, Stage wins: 3, Wins: 2

Notes:

– Stewart Friesen has qualified for the Championship 4 for the first time in his career and enters the weekend as the number one seed.

– Friesen has two top-10 finishes in three starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Friesen has made 29 starts at 1.5-mile tracks and has earned 10 top-five and 14 top-10 finishes. He has two runner-up results and two third-place finishes already this season at 1.5-mile tracks.

– Friesen and the No. 52 team will utilize chassis No. 301 this weekend in Homestead. Friesen has two top-10 finishes and 88 laps led in six events with this chassis this season.

Quote:

“In racing I feel like you’re only as good as your last race. We were able to overcome adversity last week in Phoenix and get another win and gain momentum that none of the other competitors had in this round of the playoffs, which was pretty cool. I feel like having that momentum puts us a step ahead of our competitors going into Homestead. I enjoy going to the mile-and-a-half tracks, we’ve had good speed there all year, our Chevy Silverados have always been fast but we haven’t been able to get a win on intermediate tracks yet. Going into a track like Homestead with the tire fall off we’re going to encounter, it’s going to be fun.”

ABOUT HALMAR FRIESEN RACING

Halmar Friesen Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with driver Stewart Friesen. More information can be found at https://halmarracing.com/ or https://stewartfriesen.net/.