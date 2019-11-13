Angela Ruch – Ford EcoBoost 200 Race Advance

Ford EcoBoost 200 | Homestead-Miami Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 The Ruch Life Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Angela Ruch

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Angela_Ruch

Angela Ruch on Racing at Homestead: “I’m doing my part in paying tribute to my nephew, Eric Erdman, on November 15, 2019, when I race in the Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Eric and his brother Tylor have designed the wrap for my truck, which will feature Give a Child a Voice, to commemorate his efforts in paying it forward to help kids and teens break the silence and launch his “Give a Child a Voice Fitness Center Give-A-Way.”

Ruch at Homestead: Friday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway marks Ruch’s first start at the Florida track.

Ruch has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Homestead, which came last season.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry The Ruch Life colors this week at Talladega. The Ruch life not only follows the emotional and unpredictable journey of Angela Ruch’s return to the race track, but also her and her husband’s journey to adopt a baby and start a family.

In addition, the No. 44 Chevrolet will carry the Give a Child a Voice colors. To learn more about its mission, visit https://www.giveachildavoice.us/.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.