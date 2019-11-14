2019 Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series Top 5 Standings

It has again been a stunning NASCAR season as we have reached the final race. Denny Hamlin enters as the favorite and has been well supported with punters using the latest pa online casinos offers. This is little surprise as he sits top of the overall rankings and was the recent winner of the Can-Am 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The final race will be the Ford EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, 17th November.

1) Denny Hamlin

Many peoples idea of the overall winner following a very impressive season to date. The 38 year old now appears to be in the prime of his career and will be looking to finally win the championship, following falling agonizingly short back in 2010. He drives for Toyota racing and has accumulated 5000 points from his 35 starts. This includes six wins and 19 top five finishes.

2) Kevin Harvick

The 43 year old is another who is battling it out for the title going into the final race. He has had an incredible career in the sport, that includes him winning both the Sprint Cup series and the Xfinity series. He has also accumulated 5000 points from his 35 starts, winning four and 14 top five finishes. Harvick drives for the Ford team.

3) Martin Truex, JR

The American drives for Toyota and is another driver who has had an incredible career in the sport. He won this championship back in 2017 and is also a two-time NASCAR Xfinity series champion. The 39 year old is another driver going into the final race with a chance of picking up the title. Martin also accumulated 5000 points from his 35 starts, winning seven races with 14 top five finishes.

4) Kyle Busch

The 34 year old enters the last race following a second placed finish at the CAN-AM 500. He is another who drives for Toyota and was the 2009 NASCAR Nationwide series champion. Kyle picked up the 2015 NASCAR Sprint cup series championship. This season he has accumulated 5000 points from 35 starts, winning four races and finishing in the top five on 16 occasions.

5) Joey Logano

The 29 year old drives for the Ford team and in 2015 became the second youngest Daytona 500 winner in history. He also has had a fantastic season but just missed out on the opportunity to drive for the championship in fifth spot. He picked up 2344 points from 35 starts, winning two races and finished top five on 11 occasions.