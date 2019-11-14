GMS Racing Adds Tyler Ankrum to 2020 Truck Series Line-Up

Tyler Ankrum joins Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, and Sam Mayer at GMS Racing in 2020

STATESVILLE N.C. (Nov. 14, 2019)– GMS Racing officials announced today that NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver, Tyler Ankrum will compete full-time in the Gander Truck Series for the organization in 2020. The 18-year-old will join the teams stacked line-up along-side the 2018 Gander Trucks Champion, Brett Moffit, Sheldon Creed and the 2019 K&N East Champion, Sam Mayer.

“Adding Tyler (Ankrum) to our line-up is a great addition to our Truck Series program,” said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. “He is a talented young driver with a lot of potential and a great future ahead of him in NASCAR. I look forward to the success he will bring GMS in 2020.”

At the age of 17, Ankrum claimed the 2018 K&N Pro East Series Championship, as well as the K&N East Rookie of the Year title. In his first full-time Gander Trucks season, the San Bernadino Cali., native collected his first Gander Trucks win at Kentucky Speedway propelling him into the Round of 8. As the only Rookie contender to make the Playoffs, Ankrum clinched the 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year title at the conclusion of the regular season. On top of winning his first Gander Trucks race, Ankrum has accumulated three top-fives and nine top-10’s, with one race remaining in the 2019 season this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I’m excited to move on to the next chapter in my racing career with GMS Racing and Chevrolet,” said Ankrum. “I’m pumped to work with my new teammates and hope I can bring something special to the team. I think we will win a lot of races and contend for the championship in 2020.”

Ankrum will be sponsored by LIUNA and RAILBLAZA for the majority of the 2020 Gander Trucks season. Additional information regarding crew chief and truck number will be announced at a later date.

