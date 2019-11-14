Top 3 Ford Trucks of SEMA 2019

Justin Dugan Picks His Favorite Ford Trucks – The Haul

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (November 14th, 2019) – In this episode of AmericanTrucks’ ‘The Haul’ YouTube series, Justin Dugan visits SEMA 2019, taking in the sights and sounds, to select his top 3 Ford trucks in attendance. Trucks dominated the show grounds at SEMA 2019 making Justin’s duties tougher than years’ past.

“My top three picks from this year’s show really were all over the place. From a Rolls Royce inspired Ford Raptor, to a Police Pursuit F-150 built by the DRAGG program, and finally a purpose built OBS F-350- there really was something for everyone. I think this really represents what the SEMA show is all about!”—Justin Dugan

Justin’s top 3 Ford trucks include: the 2019 Galpin Raptor S with Rolls Royce-inspired interior as #3; the 2019 DRAGG XLT 5.0L which supports programs to keep kids off the streets and away from bad influences as #2; and Kibbetech’s 1992 F-350 pre-runner-inspired OBS as his #1 top pick.

Additionally, in this episode: Justin visits RTR’s booth for a first-hand look at their F-150 and Ranger RTR; Ford’s SEMA booth to check out Jay Leno’s 1968 Bronco reveal and new F-250 Tremor; and Factory Five Racing’s drift-inspired 1935 Hot Rod Truck.

View it here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-sema-2019.html

