FRM Post-Race Report: Homestead

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops/Luber Finer Ford Mustang

Started: 28 | Finished: 26

“Well, that’s a wrap on the 2019 season. I would like to thank all of our partners, including Love’s Travel Stops for their support this year. The No. 34 Ford Mustang was a blast to drive. We had some good runs, some highs, some lows, top 5’s and top 10’s. You’re always learning and you’re always growing. Lastly, I want to thank all of my guys at Front Row Motorsports for their hard work and dedication to our program this year. Tonight didn’t go the way that we had hoped, but you’ll have races like that. I’m already looking forward to Daytona.”

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 36 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang

Started: 30 | Finished: 23

“It was definitely a learning experience for us tonight. We struggled to find balance and overall grip throughout the race, but I’m proud of our No. 36 team for never giving up. We managed to get some good notes for the next time we come back, and that’s a positive. It was cool to see the folks at Speedy Cash back for the second time, and hopefully they’ll continue that relationship with the team into next year. I’m thankful for this opportunity to make my first starts in a Cup car, and continue to wish Matt Tifft a speedy recovery.”

David Ragan

No. 38 “Thank You David” Ford Mustang

Started: 31 | Finished: 27

“Our last race was really uneventful. We tried some strategy a few times and it kind of bit us. We probably lost a lap or two that we shouldn’t have, but we were being aggressive because we didn’t really have anything to lose. I can’t say enough about everybody at Front Row Motorsports and the NASCAR industry for making this last weekend special. It was a tough season. I wish we had some better results to show for it, but the last season won’t dictate my 13-year career. We’ve had a lot of fun, a lot of good memories and don’t regret anything that we’ve done. I’ll sleep good tonight and think a little bit over the offseason on what I want to do next year and I’m sure I’ll be around.”