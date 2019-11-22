NASCAR Champion Joey Logano Breaks Guinness World Record with World’s Longest Hot Wheels Track

Logano Celebrates the Launch of His New Commemorative Hot Wheels Die-Cast with a Record-Breaking 1,941.6 Foot Long Hot Wheels Track in Charlotte, North Carolina

Today, 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Joey Logano partnered with Hot Wheels to successfully break the Guinness World Record for the World’s Longest Hot Wheels track coming in at over 1,941 feet. Inspired by his ongoing success in race circuits during career spanning over a decade, the Guinness World Record also celebrated the launch of Logano’s all-new 2018 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang featuring custom Joey Logano Racing / Hot Wheels racing livery.

“Hot Wheels has been pushing the boundaries in car culture with it’s challenger spirit, outrageous design and unparalled performance for over 51 years,” said Ricardo Briceno, Senior Director of Brand Marketing for Hot Wheels. “Joey Logano embodies that same spirit in his racing, which is why we’re thrilled to partner with him on this record-breaking track and special edition die-cast. He’s truly brought the Hot Wheels challenger spirit to life today!”

Logano broke the world record at his personal race garage in Charlotte, NC. The track started in Joey’s expansive race shop, weaving through his fantastic car collection – including a Deloreon, custom Rat Rod International, International Scout and a 1933 custom Ford hot rod, 1972 Ford Econoline, 2017 Ford GT– and eventually ending inside the cockpit of his 2018 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang.

During the nail-biting attempt, Logano was at the start and finish lines, pushing the car through the first of 122 boosters and then jumping into his 2018 Hot Wheels Ford Mustang to witness the die-cast dive into the cockpit upon completion. With over a year of planning and 7 days of setting up the track for the perfect run, Logano’s attempt was witnessed by friends, family and NASCAR royalty from the Petty family.

“Talk about a childhood dream come true! I have so many memories playing with my Hot Wheels cars as a kid, and it’s fun to jump back in that space with my son who shares the same passion for his Hot Wheels as I did,” said Joey Logano. “Hot Wheels basically founded my passion for racing – the first car I ever had was a Hot Wheels car – and now being here, setting this world record with my son and an amazing team of Hot Wheels fans is a great way to announce our new special edition Ford Mustang.”

The Hot Wheels Joey Logano 2018 Ford Mustang will be available on shelves for Hot Wheels fans to add to their collections by July 2020.

Check out @joeylogano and @hotwheelsofficial for a look behind the scenes.