Gear Racing / Grasser Announce Full Driver Line-Up for 2020 IMSA GTD Season

Bia Figueiredo and Tatiana Calderon set to co-drive No. 19 Lamborghini with Katherine Legge, Christina Nielsen.

NEW YORK, December 10, 2019 (Newswire.com) -​Bia Figueiredo, known as Bia in the world of racing, and Tatiana Calderon will join Katherine Legge and Christina Nielsen as part of the all-female GEAR Racing team on board the No. 19 Lamborghini in 2020. GEAR Racing and Grasser Racing Team recently joined forces to field the No. 19 car for the entire IMSA WeatherTech Championship season.

Bia will drive with Legge and Nielsen for the Michelin Endurance Cup races at Daytona, Sebring, and the Petit Le Mans, while Calderon will be the fourth GEAR Racing driver for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. All four drivers will be at the ROAR Jan. 3-5 as well.

“I’m very excited to join GEAR Racing and this driver line-up! The Rolex 24 is one of the most exciting and challenging races in the world. I’m looking forward to being part of it. Coming back to America where I started my international career is quite special. I can’t wait to drive on the famous Daytona banking for the first time!,” says Calderon.

Bia states, “I couldn’t be more excited to be back at IMSA for 2020 with such a great team! In 2019, I had the opportunity to race with Katherine and Christina which was an incredible experience. I am honored to be part of GEAR Racing and I’m confident we will achieve great results. I can’t wait to drive the No. 19 GRT prepared Lamborghini at ROAR with the girls! We really have a great shot of wining in 2020. I’m also extremely happy that Tatiana is joining us, as I consider her to be a talented young woman and it’s great to have another Latina on the team. I am counting down the days to meet up with Katherine, Christina and Tatiana, and kick off the new season with success!”

The all-female driver lineup will pilot a brand-new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO prepared by GRT. GRT is coming off back-to-back Rolex 24 wins, and a victory at Sebring last year. 2020 marks the first full IMSA season for GEAR and GRT. Gottfried Grasser of GRT says, “I’m excited with our drivers for the Rolex 24 at Daytona. Our team arrived at the shop in Florida last week and has been preparing the car for the girls. I think with the added experience, speed, and professionalism of Tatiana and Bia we have the right package for success.”

Giorgio Sanna, Global Head of Motorsports for Lamborghini states, “I’m really happy to welcome Bia and Tatiana into Lamborghini’s first all-female line up. They’re both hugely experienced drivers and of course, fast, undoubtedly an added value for the GRT Grasser Racing Team, and we are looking forward to supporting them in this new and exciting challenge.”