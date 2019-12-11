Start times announced for 2020 IndyCar season

Announced on Monday afternoon were the start times for the 2020 IndyCar schedule. Not much have changed compared to this season, but there are some notable changes.

The season opener at St. Petersburg has a new start time next year. Originally, the start time was 1:40 p.m./ET. However in 2020, a new start time of 3:30 p.m./ET will take place instead. The Firestone Grand Prix is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Grand Prix that started back in 2009. Another notable change is the Circuit of the Americus. In 2019, the track saw the green flag at 1:43 p.m./ET, that is changed to 4:10 p.m./ET.

A few more changes to note. When the IndyCars’ race at Iowa in July, it will be a night race as the start time shifts to 9:00 p.m./ET, (8:00 p.m. in Iowa). The Mid-Ohio Sports Car race slated for Sunday August 16 starts at 12:45 p.m./ET, a major shift from the normal start time of 4:05 p.m./ET. And finally, the returning Richmond Raceway on Saturday June 27 sees the green flag at 8:15 p.m./ET.

Official broadcast schedule

Sunday March 15- Streets of St. Petersburg- 3:30 p.m./ET- NBCSN

Sunday April 5- Barber Motorsports Park- 4:15 p.m./ET- NBCSN

Sunday April 19- Streets of Long Beach- 4:45 p.m./ET- NBCSN

Sunday April 26- Circuit of The Americas- 4:10 p.m./ET- NBCSN

Saturday May 9- Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course- 3:50 p.m./ET- Regular NBC

Sunday May 24- Indianapolis 500- 12:30 p.m./ET- Regular NBC

Saturday- May 30- Streets of Detroit Race 1- 3:50 p.m./ET- Regular NBC

Sunday May 31- Streets of Detroit Race 2- 3:50 p.m./ET- Regular NBC

Saturday June 6- Texas Motor Speedway- 8:45 p.m./ET- NBCSN

Sunday June 21- Road America- 12:50 p.m./ET- Regular NBC

Saturday June 27- Richmond Raceway- 8:15 p.m./ET- NBCSN

Sunday July 12- Streets of Toronto- 3:40 p.m./ET- NBCSN

Saturday July 18- Iowa Speedway- 9:00 p.m./ET- NBCSN

Sunday August 16- Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course- 12:45 p.m./ET- Regular NBC

Saturday August 22- World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway- 8:45 p.m./ET- NBCSN

Sunday September 6- Portland International Raceway- 3:40 p.m./ET- Regular NBC

Sunday September 20- WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca- 3:25 p.m./ET Regular NBC

More information regarding broadcast details for next season is going to be released later on.