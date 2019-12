Mobil 1™ Returns to NHRA Racing With Multi-Year Sponsorship of Toyota Racing Development and Kalitta Motorsports

Mobil 1™ Lubricant Technology to Be Featured in Both Top Fuel and Funny Car Series Cars

HOUSTON / INDIANAPOLIS — Mobil 1™ will return to the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) Mello Yellow Drag Racing Series in 2020. ExxonMobil, in partnership with Toyota Racing Development (TRD), will become Kalitta Motorsports’ official lubricant partner in 2020 and Mobil 1 racing oil will be used in all team cars.

Under the agreement, ExxonMobil will supply Kalitta Motorsports, the seven-time NHRA world championship-winning team, with a newly developed Mobil 1™ Drag Racing motor oil, along with other lubricants, while also providing engineering support throughout the season. In addition, ExxonMobil will continue to develop next-generation lubricants to improve engine and gearbox performance.

“NHRA is one of the most extreme forms of motorsports on the planet, and it is the perfect place to showcase the performance of our advanced Mobil 1 synthetic lubricant technologies,” said Kai Decker, global motorsports and sponsorships manager at ExxonMobil. “ExxonMobil last competed in NHRA back in the 1990s. Our return to the NHRA is the result of a true development and competition partnership between TRD, Kalitta Motorsports and our Motorsports Technology team at ExxonMobil Engineering and Research Company (EMRE).”

“All of us at TRD are pleased to see a great technology partner in Mobil 1 join forces with a great Toyota team — Kalitta Motorsports,” said Tyler Gibbs, general manager, TRD, U.S.A. (Toyota Racing Development). “Having our talented group of TRD engineers working alongside the scientists at Mobil 1 on continued improvement in NHRA is exciting for everyone involved, including the NHRA. We’ve seen great things come from this partnership on the track in NASCAR and look forward to seeing more race wins and championships on the horizon for all parties.”

“We are thrilled to announce this new agreement and be part of the return of Mobil 1 to NHRA,” said Chad Head, Kalitta Motorsports General Manager. “The Kalitta team, led by Connie Kalitta, for more than 60 years, has pushed the boundaries of innovation in motorsports. We have been working closely with the Mobil 1 team to develop, test and prove an innovative new range of lubricants for our race cars. Our goal is to win a championship and we’re excited to partner with Mobil 1 and their team of engineers and scientists to help us get there.”

The 2020 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series will begin with the 60th annual Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals, February 6-9, 2020 in Pomona, Calif., and will be broadcast on FS1.

About Mobil 1 in Motorsports

Racing provides the Mobil 1™ brand the ultimate testing ground to improve the technology in our range of oil and lubricants. Each race season, our advanced products go to work to help improve vehicle performance and efficiency. Mobil 1 full synthetic motor oil serves as the lubricant of choice for many of the world’s top race teams competing in highly demanding motorsports series. The knowledge we gain through these partnerships helps our scientists and engineers push the boundaries in developing cutting-edge technologies.

ExxonMobil is active in Formula 1 and NASCAR and is partnered with Porsche and TOYOTA GAZOO Racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship; TOYOTA GAZOO in the World Rally Championship; Corvette Racing and Porsche North America in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship; and numerous other teams competing around the world.

Along with its status as the Official Lubricant Technology Partner and Official Motor Oil of NASCAR, Mobil 1 serves as the title sponsor of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

About Mobil 1

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1 features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 motor oil to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life.

For more information, visit mobil1.com, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1 and on Twitter and Instagram @mobil1.