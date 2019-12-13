3 Ways You Can Get More Involved with NASCAR Racing

As an impassioned fan of all things NASCAR, you no doubt feel the urge from time to time to get more involved with the racing action that you love. The good news is, you don’t necessarily have to be a professional racing driver to get closer to this sport — yes, sport! There are plenty of ways for you to involve yourself more with the on-track action, even if you don’t have a driver’s license!

To find out three ways you get more involved with NASCAR racing, make sure to read on.

Simulate the on-track experience through VR

If you’re not brave enough to be a NASCAR driver but still long to experience what it’s like to be out there on the track, then you should give virtual reality a go. As stated on the official NASCAR website, race lovers like yourself can get closer to the action than ever before by trying out the XFINITY Virtual Reality Experience. You can immerse yourself in this high-octane, 360-degree NASCAR action from the comfort of your own home via the X1 Sports app, or you can head to a race track and try the VR experiences that are made available in the fan interactive areas. Whichever way you choose to experience this type of virtual reality, you’ll no doubt be blown away by what you see.

Build a stock car worthy of racing on a NASCAR Track

Have you toyed with the idea of building your own stock car in the past? If so, stop thinking about it and go ahead and do it! If nothing else, it’ll give you a reason to tinker around in your garage throughout December and January while you wait for the NASCAR action to heat up again come February.

If you’re to stand a chance of building a stock car that is truly worthy of racing on a NASCAR track, then you’re going to need different pieces of manufacturing equipment to ensure that you build the best, fastest, and safest car possible. Fortunately, Tear-A-Part makes a whole host of auto parts available, so you’ll never have to worry about not having the right tools for the job when you take on this challenge. Click here to see their latest inventory and the very best deals and discounts that they are currently offering.

Go and see a NASCAR race

You’ll never be able to experience the true thrill of NASCAR action until you decide to go and watch a race live and in the flesh. If you do, the sounds of the roaring engines will be ringing in your ears for hours!

To ensure that seeing your first NASCAR race is a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience, be sure to put these seven tips into practice when you are track-side: