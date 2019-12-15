Mike Schrader wins the K&N Pro Hemp Shack Certified CBD Oil Nationals at Richmond

Mike Schrader, driving the No. 14 won the Hemp Shack National Series Race at Richmond Raceway. Schrader held off Brian Glass, Jeff Gilmore to capture the win.

Chris Monroe is leading the point standings after Richmond. George Ballance Jr. is second, Peter “Cream Puffy” Kopko third, Eddie Jones fourth and Bruce Pearson rounds out the top-5.

Expect the September 30th race at Charlotte Motor Speedway race to be intense with close battles all around the track.

About the series:

The Hemp Shack National Series introduces good old fashion stock car racing with longer races, typically 100 laps in length compared to the iRacing series counterpart with 60% fuel and dynamic weather. The Series again places an emphasis on drivers practicing good race-craft skills.

The series sponsored by Nascar Hemp Shack ARCA Racing Series:

How IPL System Works In Each Series:

• Completion of 4 races in a series – Driver establishes an IPL (incidents per lap) average

• Drivers who exceed Series IPL Limit (After 4 Races) – Will be placed on a 4-race probation

• After 4 race probationary period – Drivers who exceed IPL limit will be suspended for 1 race

• Suspension for 1 race – Drivers who exceed the IPL limit after the 4-race probationary period

• After 1 Race Suspension – Allowed to resume racing for another 4-race probationary period

SCHEDULE 12 Week Series

Week 1 – 12/9 Daytona Int’l Speedway 60 Laps

Week 2 – 12/16 New Smyrna Speedway 120 Laps (L)

Week 3 – 12/23 Iowa Speedway 120 Laps

Week 4 – 12/30 Darlington Speedway 100 Laps

Week 5 – 1/6 Charlotte Motor Speedway 100 Laps (L)

Week 6 – 1/13 Rockingham Speedway 100 Laps

Week 7 – 1/20 Iowa Speedway 120 Laps (L)

Week 8 – 1/27 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 100 Laps

Week 9 – 2/3 Auto Club Speedway 75 Laps (L)

*Week 10 – 2/10 New Hampshire 120 Laps

*Week 11 – 2/17 Myrtle Beach Speedway 120 Laps (L)

*Week 12 – 2/24 Homestead-Miami Speedway 100 Laps

(M) Morning Race

(L) Late Afternoon Race

(N) Night Race

* Playoff Race