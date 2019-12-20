Carson Hocevar Joins Niece Motorsports for Partial Schedule in 2020

TATESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 20, 2019) – Carson Hocevar will compete in nine races for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in 2020.

“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” said Hocevar. “Niece Motorsports has invested a lot in their program in the last few years, and the results are really showing. I’m excited to be able to work with and learn from drivers like Ty Majeski and Ross Chastain. I’m thrilled to get in race-winning equipment and hopefully learn a lot and compete at a high level.”

Hocevar ran two NGROTS races in 2019, at Eldora Speedway and ISM Raceway. He qualified inside the top-20 and finished in the top-25 in both events.

In addition to the pair of NGROTS starts in 2019, Hocevar competed in 12 ARCA Racing Series events, earning one pole – never starting lower than 12th – along with four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes.

In 2018, Hocevar made three ARCA Racing Series starts, earning one pole and two top-five finishes.

“Carson has proven to be a very talented young racer, and we are looking forward to him continuing that with our team,” said team owner Al Niece. “We are excited to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke and are looking to run strong again in 2020.”

Niece Motorsports is coming off a strong junior season in 2019. Together Ross Chastain and Niece Motorsports earned one pole, three wins and 10 top-five finishes. In addition, Chastain captured the most stage wins and led the most laps. Chastain and the No. 45 team finished second in both the driver and owner point standings.

Hocevar began racing Quarter Midgets when he was just six years old. He won 15 United States Auto Club championships and 79 Quarter Midget National races.

Under the guidance of 2008 NGROTS champion Johnny Benson, Jr., Hocevar graduated to full-sized stock cars in 2015, and immediately made an impact by winning an Outlaw Late Model feature at Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan as a 12-year-old.

Later that summer, he earned his first Super Late Model victory at Berlin at the age of 13, becoming the youngest winner in both Late Model divisions with his victories that season.

In 2016, Hocevar had a breakout season, winning the Berlin track championship as a 14-year-old — the youngest in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history — and added three other victories on the regional JEGS/CRA All-Stars Pro Late Model Tour.

The remainder of Niece Motorsports’ driver lineup is forthcoming.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.