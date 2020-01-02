Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Other Series Racing Other Series PR WIGHT MOTORSPORTS TO COMPETE IN NASCAR PINTY’S SERIES -THEETGE TO RACE OVAL...

WIGHT MOTORSPORTS TO COMPETE IN NASCAR PINTY’S SERIES -THEETGE TO RACE OVAL EVENTS-

By Official Release
-

(January 2, 2020) Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) principal David Wight today announced that WMI will compete fulltime in the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series. Preparations have been underway for some time with the first WMI NASCAR Pinty’s Series car nearing completion along with the acquisition of pit carts and other track equipment.

Wight has amassed 26 Pinty’s Series victories as a Crew Chief along with three series championships. In the last few years WMI has also become the premier choice of numerous race teams to build, set up and prepare cars for the Pinty’s Series and other elite levels of racing. Now Wight is ready add another component by fielding his own company entry in 2020.

“This is something I’ve thought about for a while” explained Wight. “There seem to be a lot of drivers that want to be part of the Pinty’s Series and WMI having the ability to field a car for each race can help. We now have the latest cars and equipment necessary for interested parties to partner with us and be able to compete at a high level” he added.

WMI is also pleased to announce that veteran racer Donald Theetge of Boischatel, Quebec will be the driver for each of the oval races plus the Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres in the #80 Chevrolet Camaro sponsored by Theetge Chevrolet/Buick/GMC/Cadillac. “Donald is a talented racer who’s won races and had success in a lot of different series and will be a perfect fit for us this season. I’m really happy he’s going to join us; we will be really competitive right from the start of the season” said Wight.

Donald Theetge is eager for this new partnership with WMI to begin. “I saw what David (Wight) did last year as a crew chief, winning a lot of races and a championship. I want to win races and compete for the oval championship and was very happy to get the call from David about working together. I am really looking forward to getting out on the track this season” he stated.

The next few months will be busy ones for Wight and WMI. “Our racecar business is strong and still growing and we’ll be finishing up cars, preparing track equipment and as soon as weather permits, we’ll be testing” explained Wight. “We’ll also be confirming our plans for the remaining road course events, we still have some options and partnerships we’d like to explore before making a final decision. This is a busy but exciting time for us” he added.

The opening round of the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series is during the Victoria Day Speedfest at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park May 17th. All NASCAR Pinty’s Series races are streamed live and broadcast on TSN.

Race fans can get the latest information on these social media channels:

Wight Motorsports Inc on Twitter, @Wightmotorsport & on Instagram @wightmotorsport

Donald Theetge: Twitter @DonaldTheetge

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Start of a...

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing returns to the racetrack for another season of IMSA competition, but this time in a very different guise than past years. This weekend’s Roar Before the 24 marks the first public running of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, which Corvette Racing will field for this year’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Read more
Featured Stories

Wright Motorsports unveils lineup and livery for...

Official Release - 0
The final details for the Rolex 24 At Daytona Wright Motorsports No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R have been secured as the team prepares to begin its 20th year of professional competition in sports car racing.
Read more
Other Series PR

Taylor Gray to Compete for DGR-Crosley in...

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Taylor Gray will rejoin the team for the upcoming 2020 campaign. Gray will drive the No. 17 Ford Fusion in the newly formatted ARCA Menards Series. Due to age restrictions, Gray will miss the start of the season. After his 15th birthday (March 25th), Gray will compete full-time in both the Sioux Chief Showdown Series and the ARCA Menards Series East (ARCA East) in 2020. In addition to his busy schedule, Gray will also pick up select late model races throughout the season.
Read more
Other Series PR

Hailie Deegan Transitions to DGR-Crosley’s Driver Development...

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Ford Performance development driver Hailie Deegan will join the team for the 2020 season. Deegan will run the full 20 race ARCA Menards Series schedule in the seat of the No. 4 Ford Fusion.
Read more
Other Series PR

2020 Grand Prix of Portland ticket sales...

Official Release - 0
The Grand Prix of Portland revs up the Pacific Northwest over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6, 2020, with non-stop racing excitement at Portland International Raceway (PIR). Public sales for all 3-Day tickets begin at 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Wednesday, Dec. 18) at portlandgp.com or by calling 888-476-4479.
Read more
Other Series PR

Christian Eckes and Billy Venturini Headline ARCA...

Official Release - 0
Christian Eckes and the Venturini Motorsports team collected the Lion’s share of the awards in Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series Championship Awards Banquet at the Indiana State Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Start of a New Era

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing returns to the racetrack for another season of IMSA competition, but this time in a very different guise than past years. This weekend’s Roar Before the 24 marks the first public running of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, which Corvette Racing will field for this year’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Read more
Featured Stories

NASCAR HALL OF FAMER DALE JARRETT WILL BE PART OF PPB MOTORSPORTS RACECAR & TRADE SHOW

Official Release - 0
Three time NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 winner Dale Jarrett, now an NBC Sports broadcast team member, will be making his first visit to the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2020 fueled by Sunoco distributed by Insinger Performance Racecar & Trade Show on Saturday, January 18th.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Everything You Need to Know About Mustang Suspension

Official Release - 0
Whether your Mustang is used in straight lines or to carve corners, an optimal suspension setup catered to your driving style will help improve overall performance and drivability. Lowering the center of gravity, eliminating wheel hop, and correcting bump steer are some of the countless benefits that come with upgrading the suspension on Ford Mustangs.
Read more
Featured Stories

Statement from NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France on the passing of Junior Johnson

Official Release - 0
“Junior Johnson truly was the ‘Last American Hero.’ From his early days running moonshine through the end of his life, Junior wholly embodied the NASCAR spirit."
Read more
Featured Stories

Wright Motorsports unveils lineup and livery for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Official Release - 0
The final details for the Rolex 24 At Daytona Wright Motorsports No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R have been secured as the team prepares to begin its 20th year of professional competition in sports car racing.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Other Series PR

CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Start of a New Era

Official Release - 0
Corvette Racing returns to the racetrack for another season of IMSA competition, but this time in a very different guise than past years. This weekend’s Roar Before the 24 marks the first public running of the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R, which Corvette Racing will field for this year’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
Read more
Featured Stories

Wright Motorsports unveils lineup and livery for Rolex 24 at Daytona

Official Release - 0
The final details for the Rolex 24 At Daytona Wright Motorsports No. 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R have been secured as the team prepares to begin its 20th year of professional competition in sports car racing.
Read more
Other Series PR

Taylor Gray to Compete for DGR-Crosley in 2020

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Taylor Gray will rejoin the team for the upcoming 2020 campaign. Gray will drive the No. 17 Ford Fusion in the newly formatted ARCA Menards Series. Due to age restrictions, Gray will miss the start of the season. After his 15th birthday (March 25th), Gray will compete full-time in both the Sioux Chief Showdown Series and the ARCA Menards Series East (ARCA East) in 2020. In addition to his busy schedule, Gray will also pick up select late model races throughout the season.
Read more
Other Series PR

Hailie Deegan Transitions to DGR-Crosley’s Driver Development Program

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Ford Performance development driver Hailie Deegan will join the team for the 2020 season. Deegan will run the full 20 race ARCA Menards Series schedule in the seat of the No. 4 Ford Fusion.
Read more
Other Series PR

2020 Grand Prix of Portland ticket sales open tomorrow

Official Release - 0
The Grand Prix of Portland revs up the Pacific Northwest over Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6, 2020, with non-stop racing excitement at Portland International Raceway (PIR). Public sales for all 3-Day tickets begin at 10 a.m. PT tomorrow (Wednesday, Dec. 18) at portlandgp.com or by calling 888-476-4479.
Read more
Previous articleHow do I measure my leg for motocross knee braces?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com