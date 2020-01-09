Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Watkins Glen International 2020 season tickets to go on-sale January 10

By Official Release
-

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (January 9, 2020) – Tickets and camping for the 2020 season at Watkins Glen International will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 10 at 9 a.m.

The calendar features exciting marque events, highlighted by six racing events, including a new August date for the NASCAR Cup Series tripleheader weekend.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome the best fans in motorsports to our facility for the 2020 season,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “We have such a diverse schedule on and off the track – if you want to experience authentic entertainment, it’s going to happen at The Glen.”

Joining NASCAR’s annual return to New York State (August 13-16), with Go Bowling at The Glen, the XFINITY Series 200 and the Great Outdoors RV Superstore 100 ARCA Menards Series race, is the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen featuring the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship (June 25-28). The weekend of nearly 24 hours of on-track activity also includes the Michelin Pilot Challenge Tioga Downs 240, Porsche GT3 Cup, and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

Joining the NASCAR and IMSA weekends on the calendar is the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix, one of the largest vintage racing events in the country featuring the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and Trans-Am Championship (September 10-13), GT World Challenge America (September 17-20), and the return of Ferrari Challenge North America (August 28-30).

In addition to the on-track action, the Finger Lakes Wine Festival returns July 10-12. The festival continues to be the East Coast’s largest showcase of New York State wines and will feature over 90 regional wineries, food and live music. The Finger Lakes Beer Festival will return to close the season out at The Glen, (October 30-31) with the newly popular Boos and Brews, Friday night and over 40 New York State breweries, distilleries and cideries showcased.

This year also features an upgraded, fan-friendly ticketing system that includes sharing tickets, printing at home and more, along with several payment plans designed to make the process the easiest anywhere.

Watkins Glen International 2020 Schedule:

Opening Weekend – April 4-5

SCCA Super Majors Tour – June 19-21

IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen – June 25-28

Finger Lakes Wine Festival – July 10-12

NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen – August 13-16

Ferrari Challenge North America – August 28-30

SVRA Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix – September 10-13

GT World Challenge America – September 17-20

Finger Lakes Beer Festival – October 30-31

How to Purchase:

  1. Online: www.TheGlen.com
  2. Call: 866-461-RACE (7223)
  3. Visit: The Ticket Office on the 3rd Floor at 2 North Franklin Street, Watkins Glen, N.Y.,

Monday – Friday 9 a.m.– 4:30 p.m.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, three-times voted “Best NASCAR Track” by readers of USA Today. Keep up with The Glen on Facebook and Twitter. For tickets, camping, and additional information, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit www.theglen.com.

Official Release

