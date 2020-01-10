Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
ARCA testing, Daytona, Jan 2020.

2020 ARCA Menards Series Season Kicks Off with 2-Day Test at Daytona International Speedway

By Official Release
-

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 10, 2020) – Hailie Deegan and Riley Herbst are two of the 40 drivers at Daytona International Speedway this weekend for the ARCA Menards Series two-day test – the kickoff of the 2020 season as they prepare for the season-opening 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Daytona International Speedway.

Following a successful 2019 season where she ran full time in the K&N Pro Series West and captured four top 10s in six starts in the ARCA Menards Series, Deegan will be driving the No. 4 DGR-Crosley Racing Ford full time in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020.

Deegan, who was recently announced as a developmental driver for Ford Performance, will be spending her second weekend in a row at “The World Center of Racing,” this time in a stock car facing the high banks of DAYTONA. Last weekend she was in a sports car, participating in The Roar Before the Rolex 24 in preparation for her first start in the BMW Endurance Challenge on Jan. 24

“It’s really been a bucket list thing,” Deegan says of driving at DIS. “I’ve been coming here for years, coming to every DAYTONA 500. Now to be driving on this track where so many famous and legendary drivers have been racing, it’s been an eye opener to how great this track is and how great this sport is.”

Herbst, who drives part time in the ARCA Menards Series for Joe Gibbs Racing, set the fastest lap of the morning session behind the wheel of the No. 18 Toyota Camry. Herbst returns to Daytona International Speedway for his third year and hopes to improve on his finishing position in the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire.

“Daytona’s a great track,” Herbst said. “I love coming here. I’m looking forward to hopefully getting a better finish than 10th – for some reason we got 10th both times in the ARCA race, but I’m looking to get the win this year.”

Fastest of the Day: Connor Hall, driver of the No. 22 Chad Bryant Racing Ford, posted the fastest lap of Day 1 of testing with a lap of 181.046 mph/49.711 seconds.

Tickets for the 57th annual Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 and all other DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events can be purchased online at daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PISHOP.

Chad Bryant Racing leads way in ARCA...

Briar Starr - 0
Chad Bryant's Connor Hall in the No. 22C Ford with a time of 49.711 seconds equaling 181.046 miles per hour.
Featured Stories

Thad Moffitt Joins DGR-Crosley for General Tire...

Official Release - 0
DGR-Crosley announced today that Thaddeus "Thad" Moffitt will join the team for the ARCA Menards Series season-opener at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will carry the iconic Petty Blue, the hue made famous by the Petty family, with Performance Plus Richard Petty Signature Series adorning the sides of his Ford Fusion.
NASCAR Track News

POCONO RACEWAY INTRODUCES BRAND-NEW TURN 1 CAMPING...

Official Release - 0
Pocono Raceway today introduced new, never-before-offered Turn 1 camping options for the 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week. Additionally, four premium camping sections have sold out and a limited number of reserved camping spots remain. The 2020 NASCAR Doubleheader Week at Pocono Raceway, set for June 25-28, will feature five NASCAR and ARCA races over four days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days – a first in NASCAR history.
Featured Stories

AdventHealth Grows Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing...

Official Release - 0
AdventHealth, one of the nation’s largest faith-based health systems, continues to expand its relationship with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) by once again teaming up with Kyle Larson on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for two races during the 2020 season. AdventHealth is also teaming up with Florida-native Ross Chastain on the No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, prepared by CGR, in conjunction with Spire Motorsports, for starts at the DAYTONA 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Track News

Watkins Glen International 2020 season tickets to...

Official Release - 0
Tickets and camping for the 2020 season at Watkins Glen International will go on sale to the general public Friday, January 10 at 9 a.m.
Featured Stories

Roush Fenway Racing Announces Multi-Year Extension with...

Official Release - 0
Roush Fenway Racing has announced a multi-year extension with Wyndham Rewards® that will continue to see the award-winning rewards program serve as a primary sponsor on Ryan Newman’s No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Ford Mustang. Wyndham Rewards will make its 2020 debut as a primary partner at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the 400-mile Cup Series race on February 23rd.
