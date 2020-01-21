Hendrick Motorsports extends innovation partnership with Microsoft through 2021

TWO NASCAR CUP SERIES TEAMS TO SHOWCASE THE MICROSOFT BRAND

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 21, 2020) – Hendrick Motorsports has extended its marketing and technical relationship with Microsoft Corp., which will continue as the Official Cloud Partner of the 12-time NASCAR Cup Series champions for the 2020 and 2021 racing seasons.

The agreement incorporates new promotional assets, notably the iconic Microsoft brand debuting as an associate sponsor on Hendrick Motorsports’ Nos. 48 and 88 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE teams competing in the Cup Series. In addition, Microsoft will continue to collaborate with Hendrick Motorsports on key technology projects including enhanced data analysis capabilities, a speech-to-text solution and race simulation upgrades.

“We’re excited to build on the success of our longstanding marketing and technology partnership with Hendrick Motorsports,” said Mike Downey, principal software engineer at Microsoft. “The organization, from the drivers to the race engineers, trusts in our innovative technology to give the team a competitive edge. As the sport evolves, we’ll continue to find new opportunities to promote our solutions and utilize Microsoft technology in the team’s quest for another championship.”

Hendrick Motorsports relies heavily on Microsoft technologies, including Azure cloud services, Windows 10 and Office 365, along with artificial intelligence and machine learning. Last year, the company fully transitioned to Microsoft Teams for chat, meetings, calling and collaboration. In addition, Hendrick Motorsports rolled out custom data tools developed via the partnership to analyze large amounts of data in real time and help guide decision-making during race events.

“Success on the racetrack is a product of having world-class people and the finest tools and technology,” said engineer Alba Colón, director of competition systems for Hendrick Motorsports. “In today’s environment, the data available is almost infinite, and we must make split-second decisions utilizing all the information at our disposal. Our partnership with Microsoft allows us to quickly analyze that data and make the best choices. The technology also lets us communicate and collaborate more efficiently and effectively. It’s a powerful relationship that we are proud to extend and build on.”

ABOUT HENDRICK MOTORSPORTS:

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports has earned 256 points-paying race victories and a record 12 car owner championships in the premier NASCAR Cup Series. The organization fields four full-time Chevrolet teams on the Cup circuit with drivers Chase Elliott, William Byron, Jimmie Johnson and Alex Bowman. Headquartered in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs more than 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.