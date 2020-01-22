Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Miscellaneous Charities Awarded for 2020 Positive Payload Program

Charities Awarded for 2020 Positive Payload Program

By Official Release
-

AmericanTrucks Grants $2,000 Annually for Non-profits Using Trucks Daily!

PAOLI, Pa. (January 22nd, 2020) – Aftermarket truck parts provider AmericanTrucks.com (AT) is proud to announce the continuation of their Positive Payload (PP) Program by awarding another non-profit charity organization $2,000 in 2020. Each year for the past three, the initiative seeks to support organizations whose missions’ benefit local communities through the leveraging of tradespeople, and pickup trucks.

Launched in May 2017, the program has awarded $30,000 worth of assistance in its efforts, with previous recipients including the Appalachia Service Project and Operation Tiny Home. After reviewing the submissions for this round, AmericanTrucks is announcing its 2020 PP Winner: 1Mission.

1Mission is a community development organization, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, giving people in poverty the opportunity to earn housing by serving their community. With AT’s PP grant, 100% of these funds will go toward projects and programs for building homes and fighting poverty worldwide.

The AT team extends a sincere congratulations to 1Mission and all PP grant recipients since its inception as it looks forward to awarding another organization in 2021.

Learn more here: https://www.americantrucks.com/positive-payload.html

________________________________________________________________________________________________________

About AmericanTrucks
AmericanTrucks is regarded as one of the best, most reliable online aftermarket retailers providing parts and accessories for F150, F250, Silverado, Sierra, and RAM. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the best parts with support from genuine truck experts. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and customer service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


Official Release

