NASCAR Track News AMS GRANDSTAND TRANSFORMATION ADDS OPEN CONCOURSE AND BAR FOR 2020

By Official Release
HAMPTON, Ga. (Jan. 27, 2020) – NASCAR fans will notice significant enhancements underneath the Earnhardt Grandstand during this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.

Atlanta Motor Speedway is opening part of its concourse and installing a brand-new 360 bar for fans to enjoy on race weekend. The enhancements are the 14th and 15th improvements to come from the Speedway’s 20 in 20 Initiative.

14 – Open Concourse

AMS is opening up the area between the racing surface and its concession area underneath the Earnhardt Grandstand, making it more walkable and fan-friendly.

Plus, thanks to its “20 in 20” companion, the open concourse is certain to be one of the most popular places for fans to hang out during race weekend, with a clear view of the track, room to mingle, and of course the 360 bar.

15 – Concourse Bar

Within the new open concourse will be the Speedway’s massive new concourse bar. Spanning 57 feet and wrapping around 360°, the concourse bar will be serving up drinks during the races and throughout the weekend.

2020_360Bar_View 3.pngThis new concourse bar will open to serve any fan in the grandstand. AMS fans will also help make the bar complete by determining its name; AMS will be taking suggestions on social media and will have fans vote on which title is best suited to be affixed to the new bar.

“With the 20 in 20 Initiative we’ve challenged ourselves to come up with great new amenities for our fans to enjoy, and our new open concourse and bar are near the top of the list,” said Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “If you enjoy cold drinks, hanging out with friends, and watching great NASCAR action, this’ll be the place to be this March.”

The open concourse and bar represent the 14th and 15th improvements to come from Atlanta Motor Speedway’s “20 in 20” initiative. All told the Speedway will be announcing 20 individual enhancements to increase fan value and the overall enjoyment of the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR weekend on March 13-15.

Tickets and camping locations for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway are available now by calling 877-9-AMS-TIX or visiting www.atlantamotorspeedway.com.

