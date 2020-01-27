Breakout Country Music Superstar Chris Janson to Perform Electrifying Pre-Race Concert at the NASCAR All-Star Race

For the First Time, Every Race Ticket Is a Pre-Race Pit Pass

Chart-topping singer/songwriter/instrumentalist Chris Janson will perform a pre-race concert on May 16 before the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway; The breakout star known for No. 1 singles like “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink” and “Good Vibes” and will perform on pit road, where every ticketholder will have pre-race pit road access

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 27, 2020) – Chris Janson, a singer/songwriter/instrumentalist and Academy of Country Music awards winner known for No. 1 songs including “Buy Me a Boat,” “Fix a Drink” and “Good Vibes” will have fans rocking on the frontstretch prior to the hotly anticipated NASCAR All-Star Race on May 16 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

While only one driver will emerge victorious, each fan will feel like a winner with an unprecedented bevy of benefits awaiting ticketholders – including every ticket doubling as a pre-race pit pass providing access to the frontstretch concert and Trackside Live.

Janson – a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning talent – is poised to energize fans attending the biggest all-star event in sports. The thrilling pre-race festivities are sure to serve as a star-studded prelude to an unrivaled display of fender-banging, wheel-to-wheel, Saturday-night action at America’s Home for Racing.

“I’m thrilled to be performing at the pre-race concert,” Janson said. “I love NASCAR fans and fast cars. It’s going to be one big party!”

The 60-minute concert, located on pit road, will take place at approximately 5 p.m. on race day.

“The All-Star Race was made for the fans,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter. “With Chris Janson’s spectacular pre-race concert and more pre-race fan access than ever before, this year’s all-star showcase of speed, excitement and million-dollar drama will captivate fans of all ages.”

TICKETS:

Tickets to the NASCAR All-Star Race – which include pre-race pit passes with access to the Chris Janson concert and Trackside Live – start at just $39 for adults. Kids 13 and under get in for just $10 with a paying adult. For tickets to all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, including the 60th-anniversary running of the Coca-Cola 600, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY:

Celebrating its 60th anniversary season, Charlotte Motor Speedway has set the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages. Known as America’s Home for Racing, Charlotte Motor Speedway is the only race vacation destination where fans can immerse themselves in the heart of NASCAR country. Visitors can attend one-of-a-kind race spectacles including the NASCAR All-Star Race, Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; take behind-the-scenes speedway and race shop tours; explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame and drive an 800-horsepower stock car. Through every event and every decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway puts FANS FIRST with a never-ending commitment to enhance the fan experience. That tradition continues with unmatched value through affordable tickets, unparalleled pre-race entertainment and more opportunities for fans to see their favorite drivers. For all the latest news and information, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com, follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or download the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

About Chris Janson

Who is Chris Janson? He’s a “live legacy in the making” (Rolling Stone). Breakout country star Janson is a platinum-selling recording artist, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, and award-winning singer/songwriter. In the four years since the release of his debut album, the three-time CMA nominee has collected prestigious accolades that place him amongst country music greats. He most recently took home the trophy for ACM Video of the Year for his Gold-certified, inspiring hit song “Drunk Girl,” which also earned the Song of the Year title at the 2018 MusicRow Awards and was named one of the “Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written” by NSAI. His chart-topping, double-Platinum smash “Buy Me A Boat” earned the same NSAI honor, making him one in a handful of the industry’s most elite artists to earn the title multiple times, as well as the iHeartRadio Music Awards Country Song of the Year. Now it’s onto new music for Janson: “Good Vibes,” the flagship single from his new album Real Friends recently became his third No. 1 at country radio. In addition to his own successes, the talented songwriter has lent his pen to industry peers including Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”) and the legendary Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”).