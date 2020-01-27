World-Class Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Develops Exquisite Menu for Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 27, 2020) – Robert Irvine, a world-famous chef, author, philanthropist and military enthusiast, has increased his investment in motorsports by developing a premier menu for race fans to enjoy at the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Irvine – who served as the grand marshal for the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 – will feature similar culinary creations on race weekends at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway throughout the 2020 NASCAR season.

In advance of the 60th anniversary running of the Coca-Cola 600, below is a look at Irvine’s delectable race-day menu for the Memorial Day Weekend classic:

Robert Irvine’s Smoked Wing Sampler

Served with traditional Buffalo, sweet Thai chili and smoky barbecue sauce served with blue cheese dressing

Robert Irvine’s Coca-Cola Ribs

Brined pork ribs braised with house-made Coca-Cola barbecue sauce

Robert Irvine’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Stuffed Chicken

Featuring a white wine cream sauce and roasted seasonal vegetables

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese

Cavatappi pasta with creamy sharp white cheddar sauce

Robert Irvine’s Loaded Potato Salad

Packed and topped with bacon, chopped egg, cheddar cheese and green onions

Robert Irvine’s Green Salad

Fresh greens topped with Kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and pepperoncini served with Greek dressing.

Robert Irvine’s Salted Chocolate Pudding

Dark chocolate pudding topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and finished with sea salt

Bottomless Piedmont Snack Attack

Enjoy assortment of snacks including Levy Signature snack mix, cheese crackers and kettle-style potato chips with French onion dip-replenished throughout the day as needed

The Spirit of Hope Award-winning chef and founder of the Robert Irvine Foundation has hosted or appeared on Food Network shows including “Next Iron Chef,” “Restaurant Express,” “Chopped: Impossible,” “Guy’s Grocery Games: Impossible,” “A Hero’s Welcome” and “Food Network Star.”

Irvine, who became the first celebrity chef to open a restaurant in the Pentagon, has also received the accolade of being named United States Navy Honorary Chief Petty Officer due to his years of unfailing commitment to the military.