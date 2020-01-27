Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
NASCAR Track News World-Class Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Develops Exquisite Menu for Coca-Cola 600

World-Class Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Develops Exquisite Menu for Coca-Cola 600

By Official Release
-

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 27, 2020) – Robert Irvine, a world-famous chef, author, philanthropist and military enthusiast, has increased his investment in motorsports by developing a premier menu for race fans to enjoy at the Coca-Cola 600 on May 24 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Irvine – who served as the grand marshal for the 2018 Coca-Cola 600 – will feature similar culinary creations on race weekends at Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway throughout the 2020 NASCAR season.

In advance of the 60th anniversary running of the Coca-Cola 600, below is a look at Irvine’s delectable race-day menu for the Memorial Day Weekend classic:

Robert Irvine’s Smoked Wing Sampler
Served with traditional Buffalo, sweet Thai chili and smoky barbecue sauce served with blue cheese dressing

Robert Irvine’s Coca-Cola Ribs
Brined pork ribs braised with house-made Coca-Cola barbecue sauce

Robert Irvine’s Bacon Wrapped Jalapeno Stuffed Chicken
Featuring a white wine cream sauce and roasted seasonal vegetables

White Cheddar Mac and Cheese
Cavatappi pasta with creamy sharp white cheddar sauce

Robert Irvine’s Loaded Potato Salad
Packed and topped with bacon, chopped egg, cheddar cheese and green onions

Robert Irvine’s Green Salad
Fresh greens topped with Kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes and pepperoncini served with Greek dressing.

Robert Irvine’s Salted Chocolate Pudding
Dark chocolate pudding topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and finished with sea salt

Bottomless Piedmont Snack Attack
Enjoy assortment of snacks including Levy Signature snack mix, cheese crackers and kettle-style potato chips with French onion dip-replenished throughout the day as needed

The Spirit of Hope Award-winning chef and founder of the Robert Irvine Foundation has hosted or appeared on Food Network shows including “Next Iron Chef,” “Restaurant Express,” “Chopped: Impossible,” “Guy’s Grocery Games: Impossible,” “A Hero’s Welcome” and “Food Network Star.”

Irvine, who became the first celebrity chef to open a restaurant in the Pentagon, has also received the accolade of being named United States Navy Honorary Chief Petty Officer due to his years of unfailing commitment to the military.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

AMS GRANDSTAND TRANSFORMATION ADDS OPEN CONCOURSE AND...

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans will notice significant enhancements underneath the Earnhardt Grandstand during this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Breakout Country Music Superstar Chris Janson to...

Official Release - 0
Chart-topping singer/songwriter/instrumentalist Chris Janson will perform a pre-race concert on May 16 before the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Phoenix Raceway unveils new Jimmie Johnson Appreciation...

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Raceway today announced an exciting ticket package for the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race on March 8 to commemorate the final full-time season and historic career of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

FGL Fest Concert Tickets On Sale Now

Official Release - 0
Tickets are on sale now for FGL Fest, the exciting concert headlined by global music superstars Florida Georgia Line on Saturday, July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

The Spirit of Talladega! Clyde May’s Whiskey...

Official Release - 0
Cheers to good news! Talladega Superspeedway is proud to announce that Clyde May’s Whiskey has become the Official Whiskey of Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

New express shuttle added betwween infield and...

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans camping in Atlanta Motor Speedway’s infield are getting an express pass to fun during the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
Official Release

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Other Series Racing

Era Motorsport Earns Podium Success at IMSA Debut in Daytona

Official Release - 0
Era Motorsport, the little sports car team that could, raised eyebrows this weekend at the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener, the Rolex 24 at Daytona.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

AMS GRANDSTAND TRANSFORMATION ADDS OPEN CONCOURSE AND BAR FOR 2020

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans will notice significant enhancements underneath the Earnhardt Grandstand during this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Breakout Country Music Superstar Chris Janson to Perform Electrifying Pre-Race Concert at the NASCAR All-Star Race

Official Release - 0
Chart-topping singer/songwriter/instrumentalist Chris Janson will perform a pre-race concert on May 16 before the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more
Other Series Racing

ECR Engines Claims Its Fourth Consecutive Cadillac DPi Win at the 2020 Rolex 24 at Daytona

Official Release - 0
The power of ECR Engines claimed its fourth consecutive Rolex 24 DPi victory for Cadillac this past weekend at Daytona International Speedway. Previously, ECR-powered Corvettes swept the podium in the 2014 Rolex 24 Grand-Am class.
Read more
News and Views Podcast

Episode 1: Chili Bowl Results, Graf to XFINITY Series, Kaulig Racing announces CC lineup

Official Release - 0
Welcome to the pilot episode! We talk Chili Bowl results, while announcing Joe Graf Jr.’s move to the XFINITY Series and the 2020 Crew Chief lineup for Kaulig Racing. Also announced is a special throwback scheme for an IMSA Ford team and James Hinchcliffe may do some racing in 2020.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

NASCAR Track News

AMS GRANDSTAND TRANSFORMATION ADDS OPEN CONCOURSE AND BAR FOR 2020

Official Release - 0
NASCAR fans will notice significant enhancements underneath the Earnhardt Grandstand during this year’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 weekend.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Breakout Country Music Superstar Chris Janson to Perform Electrifying Pre-Race Concert at the NASCAR All-Star Race

Official Release - 0
Chart-topping singer/songwriter/instrumentalist Chris Janson will perform a pre-race concert on May 16 before the NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

Phoenix Raceway unveils new Jimmie Johnson Appreciation Ticket Package for FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Official Release - 0
Phoenix Raceway today announced an exciting ticket package for the FanShield 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race on March 8 to commemorate the final full-time season and historic career of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson.
Read more
NASCAR Track News

FGL Fest Concert Tickets On Sale Now

Official Release - 0
Tickets are on sale now for FGL Fest, the exciting concert headlined by global music superstars Florida Georgia Line on Saturday, July 4 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Read more
Featured Section 2

The Spirit of Talladega! Clyde May’s Whiskey Named the Official Whiskey of NASCAR’s Most Competitive Track

Official Release - 0
Cheers to good news! Talladega Superspeedway is proud to announce that Clyde May’s Whiskey has become the Official Whiskey of Talladega Superspeedway.
Read more
Previous articleVenturini Motorsports files lawsuit against Frank Kimmel, alleging theft of team secrets
Next articleBreakout Country Music Superstar Chris Janson to Perform Electrifying Pre-Race Concert at the NASCAR All-Star Race

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com