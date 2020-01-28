Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Miscellaneous Caught Speeding? Here’s What You Should Do!

Caught Speeding? Here’s What You Should Do!

By SM
-

It’s so easy to lose your cool and start panicking when you see the police lights in your rearview. Add on another level of anxiety when you hear the sirens. You start to sweat, your palms get clammy, and you wonder if you were really going that fast. When caught speeding, it’s important to remember to remain calm, and follow our tips below.

  1. Cooperate!

The first thing you should tell yourself to do is to cooperate with the officer. Do not try to contest your ticket or your driving habits just yet. Being disrespectful and talking back is a cheap one-way ticket into the slammer for the night (if serious).

Do yourself a favor and give the officer every reason and opportunity to treat you fairly. You may even be lucky enough to be let off with a verbal warning and no ticket at all!

Be friendly, there is nothing wrong with a “hello, how are you?”, don’t admit to or deny the speeding, and ask the officer before you take any action such as reaching for your wallet.

When you see those daunting sirens in your rearview, pull over at the first opportunity and provide all the documents and information the officer asks for. At the end, there is also no harm in asking if the officer would consider letting you off with a warning. If the answer is no, don’t push it.

  • Double Check Everything

Inspect your ticket to make sure all is in order. What are you being cited for and is your information correct? Look over the ticket and make sure everything is right, including the fine. Then decide if you have a reasonable point of argument if something seems off.

  • Pay or Don’t Pay the Fine…that is the question.

If everything seems to check out, then pay the fine at your earliest convenience. Paying a ticket is the equivalent of pleading guilty to the charges, and you will have to deal with whatever consequences follow.

If you want to contend your ticket, make sure you talk to a lawyer first. Get in touch with one with a specialty in traffic law and decide the next best move. You can either fight the ticket or try some techniques on how to get a speeding ticket reduced.

  • Reasons or Excuses

Excuses don’t really seem like the mature and grown-up way to handle a situation, but sometimes there is a legitimate reason. The following are some examples what you can say for the officer to be a little sympathetic and lenient.

  • I really have to use the bathroom.
  • You sped to avoid something dangerous on the road or an accident.
  • You thought you needed to move out of the way of the officer when you saw the lights flashing.
  • You were following the speeds of other cars.
  • You have a medical emergency.

Some of these excuses are long-shots and we’re sure you have seen plenty of them used in movies – and they don’t always work! The same goes for you.

In the end, if you tried to be polite, gave your legitimate reasons, and asked for a warning but you still got the ticket, then we’d suggest taking it and contesting it in court.

Conclusion

While speeding is almost never okay, sometimes you had no other choice. Just keep calm, make sure you are heard by the officer and cooperate to the best of your abilities and you’ll be just fine.

CarParts.com
Shop for Official NASCAR Collectibles at Store.NASCAR.com


RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

Fastest Electric Bikes

SM - 0
Electric bikes weren’t really built for speed, they are more an everyday motorized tool that allow you to get from point A to B with less effort. Their popularity even prompted many companies to release some of the best electric bikes under 1000 dollars.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Car Racing and Tires: How a NASCAR...

SM - 0
With NASCAR being the most prestigious racing event in the world for muscle cars, you may be curious about the types of tires they use. You’re probably even tempted to use the same tires of your favorite racers because you’ve seen their mettle tested.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Wayne Taylor Racing wins 58th annual Rolex...

SM - 0
Wayne Taylor drove his No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R across the start-finish line to win the overall Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Venturini Motorsports files lawsuit against Frank Kimmel,...

Joseph Shelton - 0
Venturini Motorsports, a championship-winning organization in the ARCA Menards Series, has filed a lawsuit against two former employees, one of whom was former Crew Chief Frank Kimmel.
Read more
Miscellaneous

58th running of the Rolex 24

SM - 0
The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. There are 38 teams vying for titles across four divisions in a 24-hour race.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Are you tired of hiring the same...

SM - 0
Rent with a driver is more profitable than regular taxi rides. Your car with a driver will allow you to manage your time as rationally as possible and arrive at any place on time and without delay. If your work is saturated, sometimes you attend several meetings in different parts of the city a day, then you cannot do without a car with a driver.
Read more
SMhttp://www.speedwaymedia.com

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Miscellaneous

Fastest Electric Bikes

SM - 0
Electric bikes weren’t really built for speed, they are more an everyday motorized tool that allow you to get from point A to B with less effort. Their popularity even prompted many companies to release some of the best electric bikes under 1000 dollars.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Car Racing and Tires: How a NASCAR Driver’s Team Figures Out What Tires to Change

SM - 0
With NASCAR being the most prestigious racing event in the world for muscle cars, you may be curious about the types of tires they use. You’re probably even tempted to use the same tires of your favorite racers because you’ve seen their mettle tested.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Wayne Taylor Racing wins 58th annual Rolex 24

SM - 0
Wayne Taylor drove his No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R across the start-finish line to win the overall Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
Miscellaneous

58th running of the Rolex 24

SM - 0
The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. There are 38 teams vying for titles across four divisions in a 24-hour race.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Are you tired of hiring the same old cab services? This ride is just for you!

SM - 0
Rent with a driver is more profitable than regular taxi rides. Your car with a driver will allow you to manage your time as rationally as possible and arrive at any place on time and without delay. If your work is saturated, sometimes you attend several meetings in different parts of the city a day, then you cannot do without a car with a driver.
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Miscellaneous

Fastest Electric Bikes

SM - 0
Electric bikes weren’t really built for speed, they are more an everyday motorized tool that allow you to get from point A to B with less effort. Their popularity even prompted many companies to release some of the best electric bikes under 1000 dollars.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Car Racing and Tires: How a NASCAR Driver’s Team Figures Out What Tires to Change

SM - 0
With NASCAR being the most prestigious racing event in the world for muscle cars, you may be curious about the types of tires they use. You’re probably even tempted to use the same tires of your favorite racers because you’ve seen their mettle tested.
Read more
Miscellaneous

Wayne Taylor Racing wins 58th annual Rolex 24

SM - 0
Wayne Taylor drove his No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R across the start-finish line to win the overall Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.
Read more
ARCA

Venturini Motorsports files lawsuit against Frank Kimmel, alleging theft of team secrets

Joseph Shelton - 0
Venturini Motorsports, a championship-winning organization in the ARCA Menards Series, has filed a lawsuit against two former employees, one of whom was former Crew Chief Frank Kimmel.
Read more
Miscellaneous

58th running of the Rolex 24

SM - 0
The 58th running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. There are 38 teams vying for titles across four divisions in a 24-hour race.
Read more
Previous articleFastest Electric Bikes
Next articleThe BIGGEST Party in the South Returns – the “Big One on the Blvd.” at Talladega Superspeedway – with Blasts from the Past!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© 2020 SpeedwayMedia.com