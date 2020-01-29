Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Jeremy Clements Racing sets sights on a Playoff Run, Repairable Vehicles returns for 2020

By Official Release
Spartanburg, SC –  Jeremy Clements Racing will return for the full 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. The family-run, single-car independent team will be competing in their 10th full-time  Xfinity season. In addition, Repairable Vehicles will continue their support as one of the longest-running partnerships in the Series throughout the 2020 season. 

Going into the 2020 season JCR looks to continue to build on the recent consistency over the last few years; coming off last season that saw JCR tally a record number of Top 10s (4) and Top15s (19) and the best-ever average starting position of 15.7 and finishing position of 16.9.

When asked about 2020 Clements said, “I’m optimistic, I do feel better this year than I did last year because we are ahead of the game and will be way more prepared to start the season.” Clements went on to say, “Having Brad Meyer and his Repairables.com team come back again this year means a helluva a lot to JCR, Brad has basically supported us from the beginning of our full-time effort here the XFINITY Series and I could not be more grateful for his support and friendship,” and “We are definitely looking forward to taking our newest Repariables.com Hot Rod to the front come Daytona.”

FAST FACTS
• Jeremy’s 20th career start at Daytona International Speedway
• Best finish of eighth – 7/2014
• Best start of 19th – 7/2018

JCR TEAM
• Crew Chief: Andrew “Panda’ Abbott
• Manufacturer: Chevrolet
• Engine: Clements Racing Engines

RepairableVehicles.com, a division of Interstate Auto Center, Inc., is one of the leading resellers of repairable vehicles in North America. By working together with insurance companies, dealerships, rental companies, and automotive salvage auctions, they can provide an ever-changing inventory of high-quality total-loss, recovered theft, collision damage, and other types of repairable vehicles to their customers worldwide. www.Repairablevehicles.com

For more information on Jeremy Clements:
– Jeremy Clements on Facebook, JeremyClementsRacing
– Twitter, @jclements51
– Instagram, JClements51
– You can follow Team JCR on Twitter, @JCR_Clements51

