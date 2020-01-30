Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
DAYTONA BEACH, FL - March 10: Ricky Carmichael during a round of the 2006 Amp'd Mobile/AMA Supercross Series. (Photo by Jeff Kardas/Getty Images)

Five-Time DAYTONA Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael Named Honorary Race Official for DAYTONA 500

Carmichael Course Designer for Upcoming Historic 50th DAYTONA Supercross

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Jan. 30, 2020) – Five-time DAYTONA Supercross champion Ricky Carmichael will serve as an Honorary Race Official for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 16 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Radio), the prestigious opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series season.

As part of his Honorary Race Official duties, Carmichael will be introduced at the drivers’ meeting, participate in pre-race ceremonies, ride in one of the parade cars and take part in question-and-answer sessions in fan hospitality areas and the UNOH Fanzone.

Carmichael, a native Floridian who resides in Tallahassee, retired from Supercross competition in 2007 as the most decorated rider in history with 15 championships and 150 victories. He’s a five-time DAYTONA Supercross champion, most in event history. Carmichael is an inductee of the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America, which makes its home at Daytona International Speedway, and the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Following his motorcycle career, Carmichael transitioned to NASCAR competing in both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series.

For the 13th consecutive year, Carmichael is the course designer for the DAYTONA Supercross, scheduled on Saturday night, March 7. The DAYTONA Supercross, the longest continuous Supercross race in America, is celebrating its 50th running in 2020. Carmichael’s course design for this year’s historic event will feature a nod to the history of the DAYTONA Supercross and include elements from past DAYTONA courses such as the over-the-wall jump, the DAYTONA tunnel jump and grass as a fourth racing surface; the DAYTONA logo will also be displayed in the center of the extended course.

“I’m really excited to be part of NASCAR’s most prestigious event,” Carmichael said. “Daytona International Speedway is very special me and I’m honored to have a place in its history. I’m looking forward to returning in March to celebrate the 50th running of the DAYTONA Supercross.”

“Ricky Carmichael is a true legend in motorcycle racing and it’s an honor to host him for ‘The Great American Race,’” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “Ricky has enjoyed many successes and triumphs in his decorated career, including an unprecedented five DAYTONA Supercross victories. He continues to make an impact on motorcycle racing today, including his role as course designer for the DAYTONA Supercross.”

Past Honorary Race Officials for the DAYTONA 500 include Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, racing icon and 1967 DAYTONA 500 champion Mario Andretti, three-time Indianapolis 500 champion Johnny Rutherford and three-time DAYTONA 500 champion Bobby Allison.

