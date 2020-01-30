Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
RagingBull.com to Sponsor Corey LaJoie in Daytona 500

By Official Release
-

Go Fas Racing is proud to welcome RagingBull.com as the sponsor for Corey LaJoie and the No.32 Ford Mustang for the 2020 Daytona 500.

RagingBull.com is the top stock market education website in the US. At RagingBull.com, subscribers benefit from trading and stock market coaching, education, and resources working with skilled traders in action. RagingBull’s expert traders provide coaching on how to trade stocks and options, how to look for trades and analyze chart patterns, and then break down their trades for students to profit and win.

Many of Raging Bull’s students become highly successful traders in their own right, going on to make millions of dollars in trading profits through Raging Bull’s education and coaching services.

“RagingBull.com is absolutely stoked to sponsor Go Fas Racing in the Daytona 500! At RagingBull.com we’ve built a company of winners and we support traders who are driven to achieve the highest results, come first, and drive their trades to big profits and to win in the markets!” said Jeff Bishop, CEO and Co-Founder of RagingBull.

The No.32 team had one of the highest average finishes at the always-exciting superspeedways in 2019, averaging a 10th-place result. The team brought home a sixth-place result in the last race at Daytona, the Coke Zero Sugar 400, marking career-best finishes for LaJoie and the Go Fas Racing team.

Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie hopes that Go Fas Racing’s strong runs at superspeedways in 2019 is a good omen for the RagingBull.com team as the sponsor makes their debut in the Great American Race.

“We’re really excited to welcome RagingBull.com to the Go Fas Racing team especially for our premier race of the season, the Daytona 500,” said driver Corey LaJoie. “We had some really good finishes at the superspeedways last year and hopefully we can put this blue-and-white RagingBull.com Ford up front for the biggest race of the season and start the 2020 season on the right foot.”

Fans can catch the RagingBull.com No.32 Ford on track for all of NASCAR’s Daytona Speedweeks beginning with practice Saturday, February 8th, continuing with Daytona 500 qualifying Sunday, February 9th at 3pm.

The action resumes Thursday, February 13th with the BlueGreen Vacation Duels airing at 7pm on FS1, culminating with the Daytona 500 Sunday, February 16th airing at 2:30pm ET on FOX.

About Our Team

About RagingBull.com:
RagingBull.com is the top stock market education website in the US. At RagingBull.com, subscribers benefit from trading and stock market coaching, education, and resources while working with skilled traders in action.Many of Raging Bull’s students become highly successful traders in their own right, going on to make millions of dollars in trading profits through Raging Bull’s education and coaching services.

Raging Bull started in 2010 by Co-Founders Jeff Bishop and Jason Bond. The company experienced a 465% growth over the last 3 years and recently entered the 2019 Inc. 5000 guide, ranking just behind Uber. This exclusive list represents the top 5,000 fastest-growing, privately held companies in the U.S. Both Jeff Bishop and Jason Bond also co-founded the Raging Bull Foundation, which pays forward trading profits to charities.

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:
To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com.

About Go Fas Racing:
Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

