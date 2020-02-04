Kyle Busch is a 2 Time NASCAR Cup Champion - Get your Champs Gear at Store.NASCAR.com
Air Force Technical Sergeant Nalani Quintello to Perform National Anthem Prior to...

Air Force Technical Sergeant Nalani Quintello to Perform National Anthem Prior to 62nd DAYTONA 500

By Official Release
-

Orange Park, Florida Native and Former American Idol Contestant

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 4, 2020) – Technical Sergeant Nalani Quintello, acclaimed vocalist with Max Impact, the United States Air Force Band, will perform the National Anthem prior to the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 on Feb. 16 at Daytona International Speedway.

The DAYTONA 500 (TV – FOX, FOX Deportes; Radio – MRN, Sirius XM) is the prestigious season-opening race for the NASCAR Cup Series, America’s premier form of motorsports.

The appearance by Quintello, who also serves as marketing manager for Max Impact, will continue a recent – and popular – trend of involving U.S. military members in the anthem performance for “The Great American Race.” Last year and in 2016, the 82nd Airborne Division’s “All-American” Chorus from Ft. Bragg, South Carolina sang the anthem; in 2018, the Navy Band Southeast performed.

Prior to joining the Air Force in 2015, Quintello was a contestant on American Idol and appeared to be a lock to make the competition’s initial cut and go deep in the competition. She withdrew from the competition, however, to join the Air Force. She went on to earn an associate degree in music from the Community College of the Air Force and completed her bachelor’s in music business at Berklee College of Music.

Quintello has been a featured vocalist for various major sporting events, singing prior to other NASCAR races and before games in the National Football League, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. She also has performed during Hallmark’s “4th of July at the White House” presentation and “America’s Veterans: A Musical Tribute” on PBS.

“We are always especially proud to have men and women from the military take part in our pre-race activities,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “The purity of those performances is evident and emotional, without fail. Technical Sergeant Quintello is an extraordinary talent and she will set the stage in grand style for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500.”

Tickets for the 62nd annual DAYTONA 500 and other DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth events can be purchased online at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on TwitterFacebookInstagramPinterestYouTube and Snapchat, and by downloading Daytona International Speedway’s mobile app, for the latest Speedway news throughout the season.

