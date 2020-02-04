NASCAR, Cometic Gasket Announce Expanded Partnership

Cometic Gasket to Sponsor Pole Award in NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 4, 2020) – NASCAR and Cometic Gasket, Inc. announced today an expansion of their multi-year official partnership, designating the company the sponsor of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™ pole award. The Cometic Gasket Pole Award will be awarded to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver with the fastest qualifying time each week, starting at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14.

“For years, Cometic Gasket has been a committed partner and has supported all levels of NASCAR racing,” said Scott Miller, senior vice president, competition, NASCAR. “Their expanded relationship to sponsor the Cometic Gasket Pole Award will enhance the value of the program and elevate their brand in our sport.”

Cometic Gasket’s relationship with NASCAR dates back nearly a decade when it became the “Official Gasket of NASCAR®.” In addition, the global leader and innovator in the engine marketplace began sponsoring a contingency program in the ARCA Menards Series™, then known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as sponsoring billboards in the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series™. Today, Cometic Gasket is the preferred engine gasket supplier for a significant majority of teams in NASCAR’s three national series.

“Assuming the role as pole award sponsor in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series is a natural progression of our partnership,” said Bob Gorman, CEO & founder, Cometic Gasket. “As a longtime partner, we’ve seen the value of NASCAR, its competitors and brand-loyal fanbase. We’re excited to further integrate ourselves into the sport and amplify our presence at the national series level.”

Competitors will be eligible for the Cometic Gasket Pole Award by displaying a decal on the front fenders of their trucks. At the culmination of the season, the driver who has accumulated the most Cometic Gasket Pole Awards in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will be awarded the season-ending Cometic Gasket Pole Award.

As a part of the expanded partnership, Cometic Gasket will continue to support grassroots racing, maintaining its designation as the “Official Gasket of the ARCA Menards Series®” as well as its billboard program in the NASCAR Weekly Racing Series.

The 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season kicks off with the NextEra Energy 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM Radio.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, Inc. (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series™), three regional series, one local grassroots series, three international series and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, Americrown Service and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

About Cometic Gasket

Cometic Gasket, Inc., is a leading worldwide supplier of gaskets and engine sealing solutions for the Powersports, Automotive Performance, Marine, Original Equipment and Remanufactured Engine Industries. Housed in a 70,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing center in Concord, Ohio, Cometic Gasket has maintained its deep roots in the powersports industry while expanding to service the Domestic Automotive, Sport Compact, V-twin, Marine, Diesel, Agricultural, Industrial and Stationary Power markets. Today, Cometic Gasket offers over 85,000 SKUs, shipping gaskets and engine sealing solutions across the globe. Cometic is dedicated to customer satisfaction and provides quality products, delivered on time at a competitive price, designed for each customer’s specific application. Cometic’s gaskets are the industry standard for championship-winning teams across multiple disciplines of both professional and amateur motorsports. Cometic Gasket is a wholly owned family business and has grown into a global leader and innovator in the highly competitive engine supplier marketplace. For more information, please visit Cometic.com and follow Cometic on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.