Ryan Truex Added to Niece Motorsports 2020 Driver Lineup

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 4, 2020) – Ryan Truex joins Niece Motorsports in 2020 for six races in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS), with Marquis Spas serving as his primary partner. His first start with the team will come in March at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I’m extremely excited to continue my partnership with Marquis Spas for a second season and can’t wait to go after wins with Niece Motorsports,” said Truex. “Marquis builds the highest quality spas on the market and I’m grateful to be partnered with a company that strives for continued excellence. I can’t wait to kick off the 2020 season with Marquis Spas and Niece Motorsports in Texas.”

Truex, who ran fulltime in the NGROTS in 2017, has two poles, 10 top-five finishes and 19 top-10 finishes in 42 starts in the series. In addition to his experience behind the wheel in the Truck Series, Truex has 78 starts in the NASCAR XFINITY Series and 26 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series to his credit.

“This is another really exciting announcement for Niece Motorsports,” said team owner Al Niece. “Ryan is a proven talent with a lot of experience, and we are happy to have him on board. I’m eager to get this season started, and I know Ryan is ready to get on track at Texas.”

Truex’s schedule will also include races at Kentucky Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway and Phoenix Raceway.

Niece Motorsports is coming off a strong junior season in 2019. Together Ross Chastain and Niece Motorsports earned one pole, three wins and 10 top-five finishes. In addition, Chastain captured the most stage wins and led the most laps. Chastain and the No. 45 team finished second in both the driver and owner point standings.

Marquis, an employee-owned company founded in 1980, offers creative and innovative designs that provide the ultimate soaking experience, cost less to operate, and require the least amount of maintenance. Marquis spas are designed with cutting-edge features for supreme comfort and long-lasting enjoyment. Marquis is proud to craft a spa designed to enhance health and well-being.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.