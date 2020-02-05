Ahoy! Fifth Third Bank to Cruise Daytona International Speedway in ‘S.S. Better’ at Daytona Speedweeks

Fifth Third to sail custom-built 55-foot branded boat on Lake Lloyd at Daytona

CONCORD, N.C., (February 5, 2020) – While Fifth Third Bank is accustomed to doing things a Fifth Third better®, they may have outdone themselves in preparation for this year’s upcoming DAYTONA Speedweeks at the famed Daytona International Speedway.

As the 2020 NASCAR season officially kicks off at the “World Center of Racing,” the Official bank of the DAYTONA 500® will sail a custom-built 55-foot branded boat – the S.S. Better – inside the massive racing facility on the iconic 29-acre Lake Lloyd during the week leading up to ‘The Great American Race.”

“We are always looking for new and unique ways to connect with consumers. From service offerings to once-in-a-lifetime experiences and everything in between, we put 166.7% (5/3) into everything we do,” said Matt Jauchius, Chief Marketing Officer for Fifth Third Bank. “Our job as marketers is to make a lasting impression and what better way to do so than with a 55-foot boat at the most anticipated race of the year!”

In addition to providing a visual focal point and cutting-edge branding, the S.S. Better will allow Fifth Third an opportunity to host employees, partners, customers and media throughout the week on the two-story state of the art vessel that includes two bars, grilling, restrooms and capacity for up to 50 guests.

To simply launch the boat in the water will require tedious coordination, with the elaborate watercraft lifted over the side of the Daytona International structure via cranes. The entire process will be a monumental undertaking, but one that should prove worthwhile as the Official bank of the DAYTONA 500® prepares for what many term the most exciting week in motorsports.

In addition, Fifth Third Bank launched the S.S. Better DAYTONA 500® Experience Sweepstakes on 1/15/20 providing the opportunity for two lucky winners and their guests to ‘tailgate’ in style, while watching the DAYTONA 500® aboard the S.S. Better. Shannon Mullinauex, of Utah, and Garry Costner, of North Carolina, were announced as the grand prize winners via social media on 2/4/20.

Fifth Third will also plan to host a media event aboard the boat earlier in the week. Additional details will be provided in the coming days.

About the Fifth Third Bank Motorsports Partnerships

Fifth Third Bank has been an official partner of Daytona International Speedway since 2015 and holds the exclusive designation as the Official Bank of Daytona International Speedway, Official Bank of the DAYTONA 500® and Coke® Zero Sugar 400.

Fifth Third is also a primary sponsor of the No. 17 Fifth Third Ford driven by Chris Buescher for Roush Fenway Racing.

About Fifth Third

