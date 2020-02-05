Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 02.06.20

This Week in Motorsports: February 3-9, 2020

· NCS: Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida) – February 9

· NHRA: Auto Club Raceway (Pomona, California) – February 9

· ARCA: Daytona International Speedway (Daytona Beach, Florida) – February 8

· USAC: Bubba Raceway Park (Ocala, Florida) – February 7-8

PLANO, Texas (February 5, 2020) – NASCAR and ARCA begin their seasons at the iconic Daytona International Speedway, while NHRA makes its 2020 debut in Pomona, California, and USAC Racing is back on track in Florida for the first time since the Chili Bowl.

NASCAR National Series – NCS

Daytona Begins with the Clash… The Clash exhibition race kicks off Daytona Speedweeks for four Toyota drivers on Sunday afternoon. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones are set to compete after earning a berth by qualifying for the Playoffs last season. Returning Toyota driver Daniel Suárez also clinched a spot in the field after earning a Cup Series pole in Kentucky, but Suárez and his team have elected not to compete in The Clash in order to focus on the Daytona 500.

Four Wins in the Clash for Toyota… Since first earning spots in the field in 2008 due to pole wins by former Toyota drivers Dave Blaney and Michael Waltrip in the manufacturer’s debut season, Toyota has won The Clash four times. Busch earned the first victory for Toyota in 2012, while Hamlin has added two wins in 2014 and 2016. Former Toyota driver Matt Kenseth (2015) completes the Clash success for Camry racers.

Qualifying Starts for the Daytona 500… On Sunday, the first two starting positions for the Great American Race will be set in single-car qualifying before the remainder of the field gets finalized through the Duels on Thursday. Although Toyota is looking for its first pole in the Daytona 500, the manufacturer has started on the front row three times with Hamlin in 2018 and former Camry drivers Kenseth (2016) and Waltrip (2008).

Fun for the Fans in the Sunshine State… The Toyota Injector remains at staple at Daytona as the 166,000 square foot activation continues to span four levels and feature numerous Toyota activities, vehicles and displays. The 2016 Daytona 500-winning Camry Hamlin drove to victory returns and is prominently displayed for fan photo opportunities. The Toyota Racing Experience will also be located outside the Injector during the week leading into the Daytona 500. The display includes GR Supra racing simulators, a Go Big Spin Wheel with prizes, Sienna photo booth, agility testing training machine and appearances by NASCAR drivers. Toyota vehicles will also be on display for fans to explore with product specialists and a Toyota Outfitters boutique selling Toyota Racing merchandise. The Toyota Racing Experience also includes Toyota Thrill Ride, which features two closed course tracks where racing fans can enjoy a ride in Toyota vehicles.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

DeJoria Set to Debut New Team in Pomona… Following a two-year hiatus after retiring to spend more time with her family, Alexis DeJoria will make her return to the seat of the Toyota Camry Funny Car at the season-opening NHRA Lucas Oil Winternationals with the newly-formed DC Motorsports team. DeJoria has five career victories and is one of just three women to have won in the nitro Funny Car ranks.

Brown Begins New Journey… In addition to his duties behind the wheel, three-time world champion Antron Brown will have a new task in 2020 as he begins the transition to sole ownership of the new AB Motorsports team. The operation will initially be under the umbrella of his current team, Don Schumacher Racing, as Brown transitions to owner/driver with the help of long-time team owner and mentor Don Schumacher.

Langdon Returns to Top Fuel… After spending the last two seasons in a Kalitta Motorsports Camry Funny Car, 2020 will see Shawn Langdon make the transition back to Top Fuel, where he won the 2013 world championship. Langdon became just the 17th driver in NHRA history to earn a win in both Top Fuel and Funny Car last season. The Southern California native has registered four Top Fuel wins at his home track in Pomona, California, including two Winternationals crowns (2013 and 2015).

Kalitta Looks for Third-Straight Winternationals Title… Doug Kalitta looks to secure his third consecutive NHRA Winternationals Top Fuel title this weekend after winning in both 2018 and 2019. In addition, he has a streak of four-straight final round appearances in the event after earning runner-up honors in 2016 and 2017.

Regional Stock Car Racing – ARCA

ARCA Season Begins on the High Banks… The ARCA Menards Series begins its season on Saturday at Daytona International Speedway. Although last year’s winner, Harrison Burton, is not scheduled to compete, Toyota has several opportunities to score the season-opening win. 2017 Daytona winner and last season’s championship runner-up Michael Self leads the Toyota contingent. Venturini Motorsports will also field Toyota Camrys for drivers Drew Dollar and Ryan Repko as the team looks for its third-straight Daytona victory.

USAC

Teen Trio Leads KKM Toyota Team Into USAC Opener…Teenagers Cannon McIntosh (17 years old), Buddy Kofoid (18) and Daison Pursley (15) lead the Keith Kunz Motorsports Toyota team into this weekend’s USAC Racing season-opening double-header at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. McIntosh earned a victory in his preliminary night feature before finishing third in Saturday’s feature at the Chili Bowl Nationals, while Kofoid earned Rookie of the Year honors for his seventh-place finish in the event’s A Main. Other Toyota championship contenders include Chris Windom and Chris Layser from Tucker-Boat Motorsports; and Kevin Thomas, Jr., Tanner Carrick and Jerry Coons, Jr. with the Petry Motorsports team.